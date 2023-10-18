Open Extended Reactions

CHICAGO -- DePaul has hired former Blue Demons and NBA star Mark Aguirre as a special assistant to athletic director DeWayne Peevy.

Aguirre will provide "strategic counsel" to Peevy and will "cultivate partnerships with key stakeholders, community partners, and DePaul supporters," the school said Wednesday.

Aguirre grew up in Chicago, starred as a freshman on the 1979 Final Four team and was a two-time consensus All-American in three seasons. He was drafted by Dallas with the No. 1 pick in 1981 and became a three-time All-Star and two-time NBA champion over 13 seasons with the Mavericks, Detroit Pistons and Los Angeles Clippers.