Duke men's basketball coach Jon Scheyer has agreed on a six-year contract extension that'll take him through the 2028-29 season, sources told ESPN on Friday.

Scheyer's new deal comes on the heels of a No. 2 ranking in the preseason Associated Press poll and a debut season as coach that included an ACC tournament championship and a 27-9 record.

Scheyer, 36, replaced the legendary Mike Krzyzewski, whose retirement cleared the way for Scheyer's promotion to head coach in 2022.

Duke, which has had back-to-back No. 1 national recruiting classes under Scheyer, is hosting the No. 1 overall player in the Class of 2024, forward Cooper Flagg of Maine, this weekend in Durham.

Scheyer holds the distinction as the only person to win the ACC tournament as both a coach and player. He was an All-American guard for Krzyzewski, winning a national title in 2010 and ultimately spending eight seasons as an assistant prior to his promotion to head coach.