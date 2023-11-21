Open Extended Reactions

NEW YORK -- Texas forward Kadin Shedrick was held out of Monday night's 81-71 loss to No. 5 UConn after having surgery during the offseason on both shoulders.

The school said the decision was made as a precaution.

The 6-foot-11 Shedrick scored a career-high 27 points and grabbed seven rebounds in Sunday's 81-80 victory over Louisville that advanced the 15th-ranked Longhorns to the Empire Classic title game against the defending national champion Huskies at Madison Square Garden.

Making his performance even more impressive, Shedrick did not practice Saturday and it was uncertain he would play.

"Each time he hits the floor, I'm praying that he's OK," Texas coach Rodney Terry said after the game.

Ze'Rik Onyema started in Shedrick's place against Connecticut, scoring seven points with four rebounds. The 6-foot-8 Onyema had five points and one rebound in 11 minutes off the bench Sunday.

Texas hosts Wyoming on Sunday and then Texas State on Nov. 30 before a visit to No. 4 Marquette on Dec. 6.

