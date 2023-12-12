Open Extended Reactions

Former Kansas State forward Nae'Qwan Tomlin, who was dismissed from the Wildcats' program last week, committed to Memphis on Tuesday, sources told ESPN.

After entering the transfer portal Friday, Tomlin wasted very little time with his recruitment and took a visit to Memphis on Monday.

Tomlin is expected to graduate later this week and should be eligible to play for Memphis shortly after being admitted to the school.

Tomlin was suspended indefinitely in late October after being arrested and accused of "disorderly conduct; brawling or fighting" at Tubby's Sports Bar in Manhattan, Kansas. The Topeka Capital-Journal reported Tomlin had been granted diversion in the case.

Last Wednesday, Kansas State athletic director Gene Taylor announced that Tomlin had been dismissed from the team. University president Richard Linton followed up Friday, saying the decision was not "made solely due to an incident at a bar in Aggieville."

A 6-foot-10 forward from New York, Tomlin started 36 games last season for Kansas State, averaging 10.4 points and 5.9 rebounds. He was a key factor in the Wildcats' run to the Elite Eight, scoring in double figures in all four NCAA tournament games and averaging 12.5 points, 5.0 rebounds and 2.0 blocks.

At Memphis, Tomlin will add even more experience to one of the oldest teams in college basketball. With Jordan Brown's unclear status moving forward, Tomlin should immediately slot into Penny Hardaway's frontcourt rotation. With their win Sunday at Texas A&M, the Tigers are off to a 7-2 start.