Top-40 senior Billy Richmond committed to Kentucky on Thursday, giving John Calipari his fifth ESPN 100 prospect in the 2024 class.

Richmond chose the Wildcats over Memphis, where his father played for Calipari, although Alabama and LSU were also in Richmond's final four.

"I have family ties," Richmond told ESPN. "My former teammates are there, D.J. Wagner and Aaron Bradshaw. I also played with [Kentucky signee] Boogie Fland when we were younger for the NY Gauchos. I have been to their campus many times and I know where everything is. I am extremely comfortable there. Their play style fits my game. They want to run on offense and score from their defense."

Richmond's father, Billy Richmond, played two seasons at Memphis under Calipari in 2003 and 2004, averaging 7.7 points in 27 games. The Kentucky head coach's relationship with the Richmond family was ultimately tough to beat out.

"Coach Cal is a funny guy off the court," Richmond said. "On the court, he is intense and hard. His players improve and they have fun. That is what I want. He brightens up a room when he walks in. His advice to me is to keep my motor going everyday. No let up. I have built a great relationship with him and the staff."

A 6-foot-6 small forward from Camden High School (New Jersey), Richmond took a big jump in the spring and summer after his junior season. He averaged 17.2 points, 5.6 rebounds and 2.2 assists on the Nike EYBL circuit with the NJ Scholars, shooting 60% inside the arc. He had nine games of 20-plus points, including two double-doubles.

Richmond is a powerful athlete with speed and quickness. The left-handed wing scores best with a straight-line drive and can finish with authority over defenders. In transition, he stands out when he fills the lane and cuts to the rim for lobs. His jump shot and foul shooting show he is capable, but needs more reps before he arrives in Lexington. On the defensive end, what makes him intriguing is his ability to defend multiple positions with lateral quickness, a strong frame and long arms.

At Kentucky, Richmond joins a five-man 2024 recruiting class that includes five-star prospects Jayden Quaintance (No. 14) and Fland (No. 18), as well as four-star ESPN 100 recruits Somto Cyril (No. 55) and Travis Perry (No. 84). The Wildcats are still in the hunt for top-five prospect V.J. Edgecombe. They entered the day with the No. 3 class in the country, although Richmond's commitment will close the gap on No. 2 Rutgers.