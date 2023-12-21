Old Dominion men's basketball coach Jeff Jones had a heart attack Wednesday night and is expected to make a full recovery, the school announced Thursday.

The school said that Jones, 63, was admitted to a hospital in Honolulu, where Old Dominion was facing TCU on Thursday in the Hawaiian Airlines Diamond Head Classic.

"He is resting comfortably and expecting a full recovery," ODU said in a statement, adding that Jones will be held for observation for the next 48-72 hours.

Assistant coach Kieran Donohue will be ODU's interim head coach for the remainder of the tournament, the school said. After Thursday, Old Dominion is scheduled to play two more games in Hawaii.

Jones is in his 11th season as head coach of the Monarchs, leading the school to the NCAA tournament during the 2018-19 season.