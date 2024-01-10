Check out the top moments from Purdue's loss to Nebraska and Houston's loss to Iowa State. (1:16)

The No. 1 Purdue Boilermakers and No. 2 Houston Cougars found themselves on the wrong side of men's college basketball history Tuesday. Both teams were on the losing end of a matchup against unranked teams.

Purdue suffered an 88-72 defeat to the Nebraska Cornhuskers, while Houston lost 57-53 to the Iowa State Cyclones. Both losses came on the road.

Tuesday marked the 648th day in AP poll history that the top two ranked teams both faced unranked sides on the same day. It's only the eighth time that both ended up losing and just the third time in the past 40 years, according to ESPN Stats & Information.

Here's a look back at the previous two instances.

Both holding 17-0 records, Duke and Florida fell on the same day in 2006.

Duke's hot start came to an end after the Georgetown Hoyas had five players score in double digits.

Brandon Bowman had a team-high 23 points, while Jeff Green added 18 points, seven assists and five rebounds for Georgetown. JJ Redick tied his career high with 41 points in the 87-84 losing effort at home.

Against Florida, Chris Lofton had 29 points to lead the Tennessee Volunteers to the upset win. Even though the Volunteers shot 42.4% from the field, they forced 19 turnovers and were able to get by with a 80-76 victory.

Conference matchups dethroned Oklahoma and North Carolina in 2016.

Oklahoma struggled on the road against the Kansas State Wildcats, shooting 43.1% from the field and 25% from behind the arc in an 80-69 loss. Wes Iwundo led the Wildcats with 22 points, while Dean Wade added 17 off the bench. It was the fifth time in Kansas State school history that it defeated a No. 1 team.

The Notre Dame Fighting Irish battled back against North Carolina for an 80-76 win. Notre Dame outscored North Carolina 50-37 in the second half and won the turnover battle 13-2. The Fighting Irish had five players in double figures and were led by Bonzie Colson and Demetrius Jackson, who had 19 each.

