Top-five senior V.J. Edgecombe, the top uncommitted senior in the country, announced his commitment to Baylor on Sunday.

Edgecombe, who becomes Baylor's highest-ranked commitment in more than a decade, chose the Bears over a final three that also included Duke and Kentucky.

"Baylor has a winning culture, a great staff and head coach. Coach Drew is a genuine person; he has built an incredible program," he told ESPN. "There was a deep connection with Baylor. They have a strong foundation of faith, and there was also a spiritual connection. That was important to me."

He took visits to each of his finalists, with his Waco, Texas, trip coming in early October.

"On my visit, it felt like home," he said. "I got a feeling in my heart, and I just knew. I love their environment."

A 6-foot-5 guard from the Bahamas who attends Long Island Lutheran (New York), Edgecombe is ranked No. 5 in the ESPN 100 for the 2024 class. He was the last remaining uncommitted top-10 senior.

Playing on the grassroots circuit for Southeast Elite, Edgecombe averaged 21.6 points, 5.9 rebounds and 3.3 assists in seven games at the Sportradar Showdown last summer in Las Vegas, and has continued his stellar play during the high school season. He scored 20 points against Montverde Academy (Florida) in December and also went for 21 points, 11 rebounds and eight assists in a win over La Lumiere (Indiana) earlier this month.

A powerful, athletic guard who is scoring the ball at a high clip from all three levels, Edgecombe is at his best attacking the rim and finishing. His 3-point shot has made big strides, and he decelerates into his pull-up game effectively. He has continued to develop his impressive playmaking ability, and his drive-and-kick game shows vision and accuracy to hit the open man quickly.

Edgecombe takes pride in defending the opponent's best perimeter player, and with his strong and explosive frame, he is rapidly developing in that area.

He is the third ESPN 100 prospect in Baylor's 2024 class, joining Jason Asemota (No. 29) and Robert Wright III (No. 37). The Bears will also welcome 7-foot junior college transfer Noah Boyed next fall.

This is the fourth straight class Baylor has landed a five-star prospect, following Ja'Kobe Walter (No. 8 in 2023), Keyonte George (No. 6 in 2022) and Kendall Brown (No. 17 in 2021).

Edgecombe is the program's highest-ranked commitment since Isaiah Austin, who was ranked No. 3 in the 2012 class.