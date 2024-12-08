        <
        >

          No. 4 Kentucky overcomes 18-point deficit to beat Gonzaga

          • ESPN News Services
          Dec 8, 2024, 06:21 AM

          SEATTLE -- Andrew Carr had 19 points and No. 4 Kentucky erased an 18-point second half deficit to beat No. 7 Gonzaga 90-89 in overtime on Saturday night.

          Otega Oweh converted at the rim in the opening minute of overtime to put the Wildcats in front 81-79, their first lead since early in the first half.

          Amari Williams added a dunk, and Kentucky held on the rest of the way despite Nolan Hickman's 3-pointer that pulled Gonzaga within a point with 5 seconds to go.

          The Wildcats, who started the half down 50-34, tied the game at 79 on Carr's jumper with 49 seconds left in regulation.

          Gonzaga's Graham Ike led all scorers with a 28 points and 11 rebounds.

          Kentucky's Lamont Butler didn't play because of an ankle injury.

          The Associated Press contributed to this story.