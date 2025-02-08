Open Extended Reactions

Kentucky's Jaxson Robinson and Lamont Butler are in the starting lineup for Saturday's SEC matchup with the South Carolina Gamecocks.

Wildcats coach Mark Pope had told ESPN that Robinson and Butler were both "genuine game-time decisions."

Pope said Robinson had a "brutal collision" in practice Friday and injured his wrist. While Robinson did not suffer a fracture, the senior guard does not have "great mobility," according to Pope.

Butler has been out with a shoulder issue since Jan. 25. He missed the past three games but was cleared for noncontact practice on Thursday.

Robinson (13.6 PPG) and Butler (13.2) are second and third on the team in scoring, respectively.