Florida forward Alex Condon, who earned SEC Player of the Week honors Monday, left the No. 3 Gators' 81-68 win on Tuesday at Mississippi State after suffering an ankle injury in the opening minute.

Condon has been diagnosed with a sprained right ankle, a school spokesperson said after the game. X-rays were negative.

Condon exited just 30 seconds in after landing awkwardly and appearing to step on another player's foot. He went straight to the locker room and was unable to put any weight on the injured ankle.

The 6-foot-11 sophomore was playing the best basketball of his college career, averaging 18.0 points, 9.5 rebounds and 4.0 assists in wins over Vanderbilt and Auburn last week. In the victory at No. 1 Auburn, Condon finished with 17 points, 10 rebounds and 4 assists, shooting 7-for-10 from the field.

Condon tallied five double-doubles in his previous 12 games, and he was averaging 11.0 points and 8.1 rebounds on the season entering Tuesday's game.

Coach Todd Golden's Gators already were without starting guard Alijah Martin against Mississippi State. Martin, Florida's second-leading scorer at 15.3 points per game, missed the win over Auburn with a hip pointer.

Florida (21-3, 8-3 in the SEC) turned to sophomore forward Thomas Haugh for a bigger role in Condon's place, while Denzel Aberdeen started his third straight game with Martin out.