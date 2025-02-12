Take a look at the key facts and figures after Indiana's upset win over No. 11 Michigan State. (0:45)

Open Extended Reactions

Michigan State coach Tom Izzo has been trying to downplay being on the brink of breaking Bob Knight's record for Big Ten basketball wins.

Perhaps he knew what was coming Tuesday night.

Indiana beat the 11th-ranked Spartans 71-67, leaving Izzo with 353 conference victories to remain tied with Knight a little longer.

Michigan State (19-5, 10-3), an 11.5-point favorite, lost for the third time in four games. Izzo will get his next shot Saturday night at Illinois.

"We had an opportunity for a special night," Izzo said. "I don't think the players played very well and I didn't think the coaches coached very well, so that's a bad combination against the team that was desperate. I don't want to take anything away from Indiana."

Former NFL coach Steve Mariucci surprised Izzo by showing up at the Breslin Center, sitting on the Spartans' bench with his back facing Izzo as he walked to the sideline for warmups.

Izzo and Mariucci, who coached the San Francisco 49ers and Detroit Lions, grew up together in Iron Mountain in Michigan's upper peninsula and attended nearby Northern Michigan.

The Basketball Hall of Fame coach tied Knight's Big Ten record of 353 conference wins with an 86-74 comeback victory over Oregon on Saturday.

Knight, who died in 2023, led Indiana to three NCAA titles between 1971 and 2000 and was one of Izzo's mentors during his first season as Jud Heathcote's successor at Michigan State in 1995.

Tom Izzo will get his next shot to pass Bob Knight for sole possession of the Big Ten basketball wins record Saturday night at Illinois. Rey Del Rio/Getty Images

Indiana coach Mike Woodson, a star player for Knight from 1976 to 1980, is in his fourth and final season in the latest attempt to return the program to glory. The school announced last week that Woodson was stepping down after the season.

"I can't let them quit," said Woodson, whose team ended a five-game losing streak. "We've just got to keep working and keep pushing each other and see where it leads us. We've still got a lot of season left."

The Associated Press contributed to this report.