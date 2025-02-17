Open Extended Reactions

SOUTH BEND, Ind. -- Chucky Hepburn scored 16 points with six assists, James Scott had his fourth double-double of the season and Louisville beat Notre Dame 75-60 on Sunday night to snap a four-game skid in the series.

Scott had 10 points and 10 rebounds for Louisville (20-6, 13-2 ACC). Terrence Edwards Jr. scored 14 points, and Reyne Smith made four 3-pointers and finished with 12 points.

The Cardinals have won four games in a row and 14 of their past 15.

Markus Burton led Notre Dame (11-14, 5-9) with 22 points and Tae Davis finished with 15. Braeden Shrewsberry added 12, including four 3s.

After the game, Notre Dame coach Micah Shrewsberry got emotional, repeatedly defending his team and saying the Irish would turn things around.

"I understand a lot of people have quit on us," the coach said. "... If you hate me, absolutely man. Great. If you think I [stink]. If you think I can't coach, I'm with you, man, good. Good for you because you're allowed to have opinions."

Shrewsberry said his team, which lost for the fourth time in five games, has not and will not quit.

"Don't give up on these kids, man," the coach said. "What have they done for people to give up on them? I know if you're not with us because we're losing, you don't want to come watch us, fine. Fine. But do it because of me then, not these kids. They don't deserve that.

"I don't care about anybody else's opinion. I know who I am. I know I can coach basketball. I know I'm turning this program around. If you gave up on me already, I don't want to see you back here. I don't give a damn. ... We're going to get this thing rolling."

He said the game was attended by more Louisville fans than Notre Dame fans and called that embarrassing for him.

"I got us in this predicament," Shrewsberry said. "But don't come back when we're winning."

Moments later, he knocked a microphone away and stormed out of the interview room.

Noah Waterman, Hepburn and Khani Rooths each hit a 3-pointer in a 13-0 run that gave Louisville a seven-point lead with eight minutes left in the first half. Smith hit a 3-pointer at the buzzer to make it 35-28 at the intermission.

Notre Dame scored seven of the first 10 second-half points to cut its deficit to 38-35 after Davis converted a three-point play. Edwards answered with a 3-pointer and the Irish got no closer.

J'Vonne Hadley, who scored eight of his 10 points in the second half, hit back-to-back 3s 45 seconds apart to cap a 13-2 run that gave the Cardinals an 18-point lead with 6:51 to play.

Smith has 100 made 3-pointers this season, tied with Preston Knowles (2010-11) for third most in a season in program history. Taquan Dean hit a school-record 122 in 2004-05.

Notre Dame won 97-94 at Boston College in double overtime Wednesday to snap a three-game skid.

Louisville plays host to Florida State on Saturday. Notre Dame plays the second of three consecutive home games Wednesday against Pittsburgh.