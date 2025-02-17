Open Extended Reactions

If there was ever a time to doubt Auburn, keep waiting. The AP No. 1 team proved why it deserved to stay at the top after taking down No. 2 Alabama on the road on Saturday. The outcome of the SEC's first ever AP No. 1 vs. No. 2 matchup keeps the Tigers at No. 1 for a sixth consecutive week -- the longest streak at No. 1 by an SEC school since Kentucky, who was ranked No. 1 for the entire 2014-15 season, according to ESPN States & Information. The loss drops the Crimson Tide three spots, to No. 4.

Florida, Duke and Houston round out the top 5, with Tennessee dropping a spot to No. 6.

Louisville replaces Creighton this week, coming in at No. 25 after winning four straight.

The biggest risers in the poll are Michigan (eight spots), Missouri (six), Wisconsin (five), Clemson (five) and Maryland (five).

The biggest fallers in the poll are Memphis (eight spots), Purdue (six), Arizona (six), Kansas (six) and Ole Miss (five).

Here's a look at the full Week 15 poll for the 2024-25 men's college basketball season.

Previous ranking: 1

2024-25 record: 23-2

Stat to know: Bruce Pearl is the first head coach in AP poll history to win multiple AP No. 1 vs. 2 matchups on the road -- and the first to win an AP No. 1 vs. 2 matchup at multiple schools (he did it with No. 2 Tennessee vs. No. 1 Memphis in 2008).

What's next: Wednesday vs. Arkansas, 9 p.m., ESPN

Previous ranking: 3

2024-25 record: 22-3

Stat to know: Saturday's 88-67 win over South Carolina was Florida's 18th double-digit win this season -- the tied for second most with Gonzaga in D-I behind Duke (19).

What's next: Tuesday vs. Oklahoma, 7 p.m., ESPN2

Previous ranking: 3

2024-25 record: 22-3

Stat to know: With six regular-season games left to play, Cooper Flagg currently has 494 points, 101 assists and 29 blocks this season. No ACC player has had 500 points, 100 assists and 30 blocks in the regular season in the past 25 years.

What's next: Monday at Virginia, 8 p.m., ESPN

Previous ranking: 2

2024-25 record: 21-4

Stat to know: Alabama never led in Saturday's loss to Auburn. It was the first time for the program in 87 home games under Nate Oats.

What's next: Wednesday at Missouri, 9 p.m., SEC Network

Previous ranking: 6

2024-25 record: 21-4

Stat to know: The Cougars continue to own the longest active road win streak in Division I men's basketball at 11 games.

What's next: Tuesday at Arizona State, 9 p.m., ESPN2

Previous ranking: 5

2024-25 record: 21-5

Stat to know: Zakai Zeigler had his 20th game with at least 10 points and 5 assists in Saturday's win over Vanderbilt, joining New Mexico's Donovan Dent (21) as only D-I players with 20 or more such games this season.

What's next: Saturday at Texas A&M, 12 p.m., ESPN

Previous ranking: 8

2024-25 record: 20-5

Stat to know: Wade Taylor IV had 18 points and 9 assists in Saturday's defeat of Arkansas. It was his fifth game with 15 points and 5 assists this season. The rest of the team has combined for 1 such performance.

What's next: Tuesday at Mississippi State, 7 p.m., SEC Network

Previous ranking: 10

2024-25 record: 20-5

Stat to know: Iowa State now has consecutive 20-win seasons for the first time since a run of six straight such seasons between 2011-12 and 2016-17.

What's next: Tuesday vs. Colorado, 8 p.m., ESPN+

Previous ranking: 12

2024-25 record: 20-5

Stat to know: With 41 points, 15 rebounds against Arizona State and then 32 points, 12 rebounds against Oklahoma State, JT Toppin is the first D-I player this season with consecutive games of 30-plus points and 10-plus rebounds. He's also the first Big 12 player to do it since Blake Griffin in the 2009 NCAA tournament.

What's next: Tuesday at TCU, 8 p.m., ESPN+

Previous ranking: 9

2024-25 record: 22-4

Stat to know: The longest active home win streak in Division I belongs to three teams, with 16 games: St. Thomas, South Dakota State and, after Sunday's defeat over Creighton, St. John's.

What's next: Wednesday at DePaul, 9 p.m., FS1

Previous ranking: 16

2024-25 record: 20-5

Stat to know: John Tonje had his third 30-point game of the season, tied for the most such games in a season by a Wisconsin player over the past 25 years. Two of those games from Tonje came against then-AP-ranked opponents

What's next: Tuesday vs. Illinois, 8:30 p.m., FS1

Previous ranking: 20

2024-25 record: 20-5

Stat to know: Sunday's win at Ohio State gave Danny Wolf his 11th double-double, and Vladislav Goldin his third double-double, of the season.

What's next: Friday vs. Michigan State, 8 p.m., FOX

Previous ranking: 7

2024-25 record: 19-7

Stat to know: In the home loss to Wisconsin, Trey Kaufman-Renn had 30 points -- his fifth straight 20-point game, the longest streak of his career. He joins Zach Edey (twice), JaJuan Johnson (twice) and Carsen Edwards (twice) as the only Purdue players in the past 15 seasons with 20-point streaks of at least five games.

What's next: Tuesday at Michigan State, 7 p.m., Peacock

Previous ranking: 11

2024-25 record: 20-5

Stat to know: Tom Izzo now has 354 wins in Big Ten play as a head coach, passing Bob Knight for most such conference wins.

What's next: Tuesday vs. Purdue, 7 p.m., Peacock

Previous ranking: 21

2024-25 record: 19-6

Stat to know: Missouri outscored Georgia 19-0 on fast-break points in the 87-74 win on Saturday.

What's next: Wednesday vs. Alabama, 9 p.m., SEC Network

Previous ranking: 18

2024-25 record: 19-6

Stat to know: Marquette continues to struggle from beyond the arc. Against Seton Hall last week, the Golden Eagles were 4 of 25 from 3, and have shot just 27.8% (30 of 108) from 3-point range over its past four games.

What's next: Tuesday vs. Seton Hall, 9 p.m., CBSSN

Previous ranking: 15

2024-25 record: 17-8

Stat to know: Koby Brea snapped a 52-game streak with a made field goal -- a streak that extends back to his career at Dayton -- in Saturday's loss to Texas. He went 0 for 6 on the night, though he did make all four of his free throws.

What's next: Wednesday vs. Vanderbilt, 7 p.m., SEC Network

Previous ranking: 23

2024-25 record: 21-5

Stat to know: Dillon Hunter had a career-high 17 points on Saturday against Florida State. Unfortunately his brother Chase Hunter, Clemson's leading scorer, had just 4 -- his second-fewest scoring total this season -- on 0-for-7 field-goal shooting, the first time this season he didn't make a field goal.

What's next: Saturday at SMU, 4 p.m., ACCN

Previous ranking: 13

2024-25 record: 17-8

Stat to know: Caleb Love had 17 points on just 1 of 8 3-point shooting in the loss to Houston. He's 16% on 3-point shooting in Arizona's 8 losses this season, compared to 37% in the Wildcats' wins.

What's next: Monday at Baylor, 10 p.m., ESPN

Previous ranking: 25

2024-25 record: 20-6

Stat to know: Sunday marked the first time in 25 seasons that Maryland had five players score 15-plus points in a game.

What's next: Thursday vs. USC, 8:30 p.m., FS1

Previous ranking: 22

2024-25 record: 18-7

Stat to know: The Bulldogs are now 6-1 against Ole Miss under third-year head coach Chris Jans.

What's next: Tuesday vs. Texas A&M, 7 p.m., SEC Network

Previous ranking: 14

2024-25 record: 21-5

Stat to know: The Tigers are now 2-1 in overtime games this season after Sunday's loss to Wichita State.

What's next: Sunday vs. Florida Atlantic, 2 p.m.

Previous ranking: 17

2024-25 record: 17-8

Stat to know: Kansas has now lost six-plus conference games in back-to-back seasons. Before last season, the Jayhawks had lost six-plus conference games just twice in Bill Self's first 20 seasons in Lawrence.

What's next: Tuesday at BYU, 9 p.m., ESPN

Previous ranking: 19

2024-25 record: 19-7

Stat to know: The Rebels' 10-point loss on Saturday is tied for their largest home defeat of the season (they also lost by 10 to No. 1 Auburn on Feb. 1)

What's next: Saturday at Vanderbilt, 3:30 p.m., SEC Network

Previous ranking: Unranked

2024-25 record: 20-6

Stat to know: The Cardinals have won four in a row, and 14 of their last 15 games.

What's next: Saturday vs. Florida State, 12 p.m., The CW Network