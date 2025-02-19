Men's 'College GameDay' 2025: Iowa State at Houston

Open Extended Reactions

Feb. 22 location

"College GameDay Covered by State Farm" is headed to Houston on Saturday for a matchup between No. 8 Iowa State and No. 5 Houston. Hosted by Rece Davis, Jay Bilas, Seth Greenberg, Andraya Carter and Jay Williams, the premier pregame show airs from 10 a.m. to noon ET on ESPN, ESPN+ and Disney+.

Where to go

"College GameDay" will be held at Fertitta Center at the University of Houston.

Click here for more details on this week's showdown with Iowa State at Houston.

Special fan opportunities

Sign Making Station : Get to College GameDay early and let your creativity shine! Grab a poster board and markers (thanks, State Farm!) and make a sign that shows off your school spirit. The more clever and funny, the better - who knows, your sign might even make it on TV!

Net Hats : Want to be on TV and leave with a cool souvenir? Be one of the first fans at College GameDay, and not only will you be part of the live broadcast, but you'll also have the chance to snag a legendary State Farm net hat to wear home!

Half Court Shot Contest: Think you've got game? Prove it! Show up early, and you might get a shot at being selected to make one half-court shot in :19 or less. You'll get your moment on ESPN and a chance to win $19,000!

Why we're excited for Iowa State at Houston

Iowa State beat Houston in the Big 12 tournament final in 2024.

Houston leads the conference with a 14-1 record.

Iowa State standout Curtis Jones is averaging 17.2 points per game on the season.

Keep 'College GameDay' going

Host Sam Ravech will be joined by various co-hosts each weekend, including Norris Cole, Dalen Cuff, Harry Lyles Jr., Myron Medcalf and Quentin Richardson for "Countdown to GameDay." The digital pregame show will air live each week 30 minutes before "GameDay" begins and is available across social and streaming platforms.

For everything about "College GameDay" this season, check back with our "College GameDay" home page periodically.