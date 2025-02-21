Open Extended Reactions

Michigan men's basketball coach Dusty May has reached a new multiyear agreement with the school, athletic director Warde Manuel announced Friday, effectively removing May from consideration for the vacancy at Indiana.

May, a former student manager at Indiana under Bob Knight from 1996 to 2000, had been expected to be one of the Hoosiers' top targets to replace Mike Woodson. Instead, the first-year head coach has cemented his position at Michigan after guiding the program to second place in the Big Ten following Friday night's 75-62 loss to Michigan State.

"I am excited to announce that Dusty and I have agreed to a new multi-year contract," Manuel said in a statement. "His commitment to this University and the success of the men's basketball program has far exceeded our expectations and makes us all excited for what the future holds. I look forward to Dusty, Anna, and his family remaining a part of the fabric of this University and community for many years to come."

"I am grateful to Warde, U-M President Santa Ono, and all the members of the Board of Regents for the trust and support they have given me as the head coach," May said. "My goal is to bring continued success to this historic program. We cannot reach that goal without the hard work that my staff and players put into this program. We have built a solid foundation; however, there is much more work to be done. I look forward to those challenges and what the future holds for me and my family in Ann Arbor."

May took over at Michigan last spring after six seasons at Florida Atlantic. He became a national name in 2023 when he guided the Owls to the Final Four as a 9-seed, finishing with a 35-4 record. They went back to the NCAA tournament last season, winning 25 games. Considered the top candidate on the coaching carousel, May opted to replace Juwan Howard in Ann Arbor.

"I am thrilled that Dusty will be with us long term," Ono said. "I want to thank Warde for his outstanding leadership and for getting this done."

Michigan is 20-6 overall and 12-3 in league play following Friday night's loss to the Spartans, which snapped a six-game win streak.

After Michigan beat Indiana on Feb. 8, May was asked about the potential to replace Woodson at his alma mater.

"I love being at Michigan. I love our team. We're fighting like crazy. That's it," May said. "This place is my foundation, but I'm very, very happy at the University of Michigan. Came here to win a game, and mission accomplished.

"There's nothing I can say that's going to make this one way or the other. I love being at Michigan," he added. "That hasn't crossed my mind other than just what friends and family have said, and to be honest, I've eliminated all that."

Indiana announced earlier this month that Woodson was stepping down at the end of the season. The Indiana alum has been in charge of the Hoosiers for four seasons, going to the NCAA tournament in each of his first two campaigns but struggling over the past two.