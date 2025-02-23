In the final 30 seconds of Arizona vs. Arizona State, BJ Freeman head-butts Caleb Love, with both players eventually being ejected. (0:48)

MANHATTAN, Kan. -- Arizona State's leading scorer BJ Freeman is no longer with the men's basketball program because of conduct detrimental to the team, a team spokesman confirmed Sunday.

The dismissal follows a turbulent stretch for Freeman, who was ejected in games against Colorado and Arizona during conference play. He was also suspended for the team's road loss to Oklahoma State on Feb. 9.

The 6-foot-6 senior is averaging 13.7 points over 25 games. He last played Tuesday in an 80-65 loss to No. 5 Houston, scoring 17 points.

The Sun Devils (12-14, 3-12 Big 12) have lost six straight going into Sunday's road game against Kansas State.

The Arizona Republic first reported Freeman's dismissal.