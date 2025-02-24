Seth Greenberg joins "SportsCenter" to break down how good Cooper Flagg and Duke's supporting cast have been following their win over Illinois. (2:31)

It should be no surprise to anyone that Auburn remains on top of the AP top 25 men's college basketball poll after winning both of last week's games. Alabama seemed to shake off its two back-to-back losses to defeat ranked Kentucky 96-83 at home -- although it couldn't hold on to a spot in the top-5, courtesy of Houston's resounding win over Iowa State and its three-game lead in the Big 12 standings. The top 5 is now, in order: Auburn, Duke, Florida, Houston, Tennessee.

Upset losses by unranked teams were also prevalent over the weekend, dropping Purdue (Boilermakers), Arizona (BYU), Marquette (Villanova) and Mississippi State (Oklahoma) in the rankings. For its troubles -- including knocking off Kansas earlier in the week -- BYU enters the rankings at No. 25. Also joining this week as a newcomer is Saint Mary's, which swept its series with Gonzaga to also have a firm grip over the top of the WCC. Kansas, meanwhile, is out of the AP poll for the first time in nearly four years.

Other risers in the poll include St. John's, Michigan State, Clemson, Maryland, Memphis and Louisville.

Here's a look at the full Week 16 AP top 25 poll for the 2024-25 men's college basketball season.

Previous ranking: 1

2024-25 record: 25-2

Stat to know: Johni Broome had 31 points and 14 rebounds against Georgia over the weekend. That's his highest points total in his three seasons at Auburn, though not in his career overall (he had 32 with Morehead State against Murray State in the 2022 OVC tournament).

What's next: Wednesday vs. Ole Miss, 7 p.m., ESPN 2

Previous ranking: 3

2024-25 record: 24-3

Stat to know: Duke's 110 points against Illinois on Saturday are the most by a college team at Madison Square Garden since the 6-overtime classic between Syracuse and UConn in the 2009 Big East tournament, when the Orange won 127-117.

What's next: Tuesday at Miami, 7 p.m., ESPN

Previous ranking: 2

2024-25 record: 24-3

Stat to know: Thomas Haugh and Rueben Chinyelu both posted double-doubles against LSU on Saturday. It was the first time this season that multiple Florida players had double-doubles in the same SEC game.

What's next: Tuesday at Georgia, 7 p.m., SEC Network

Previous ranking: 5

2024-25 record: 23-4

Stat to know: Houston held Iowa State under 60 points. It's the 18th time the Cougars have done so with an opponent this season -- four more times than any other Division I.

What's next: Monday at Texas Tech, 9 p.m., ESPN

Previous ranking: 6

2024-25 record: 22-5

Stat to know: In defeating ranked Texas A&M on Saturday, Rick Barnes picked up his 50th career win over an AP top-10 team, the 11th coach to reach this mark.

What's next: Tuesday at LSU, 9 p.m., SEC Network

Previous ranking: 4

2024-25 record: 22-5

Stat to know: Alabama was 0-5 when trailing by double digits in a game and the only SEC team without a double-digit comeback this season -- until Saturday against Kentucky. The Tide were down by as many as 12 points before defeating the Wildcats, 96-83.

What's next: Tuesday vs. Mississippi State, 9 p.m., ESPN 2

Previous ranking: 10

2024-25 record: 24-4

Stat to know: With the win over UConn, St. John's now has its best conference record (15-2) since 1984-85 (15-1). It has swept UConn in their series for the first time since 1999-00 (when the Storm also went on to beat the Huskies in the Big East tournament). It is now 8-0 this season at Madison Square Garden; St. John's last finished a season undefeated at MSG in 1982-83. And Rick Pitino's team now has the most consecutive home wins in D-I this season (17).

What's next: Wednesday at Butler, 9 p.m., CBSSN

Previous ranking: 14

2024-25 record: 22-5

Stat to know: Michigan State's 13-point win against Michigan is its largest in Ann Arbor since a 16-point win on Feb. 6, 2016, which included 29 points from Bryn Forbes and a near triple-double from Denzel Valentine. It's also the Spartans' second-largest road win over an AP-ranked Michigan team, trailing only a 15-point win on Feb. 20, 1986, when Darryl Johnson and Scott Skiles each went for at least 20 points and 6 assists.

What's next: Wednesday at Maryland, 6:30 p.m., BTN

Previous ranking: 8

2024-25 record: 21-6

Stat to know: With its two leading scorers Keshon Gilbert and Curtis Jones sitting out on Saturday, Iowa State recorded its third-fewest points in a game this season.

What's next: Tuesday at Oklahoma State, 8 p.m., ESPN+

Previous ranking: 9

2024-25 record: 21-6

Stat to know: The Raiders' 22-point win over West Virginia is their second-largest in a home conference game under head coach Grant McCasland and the largest this season.

What's next: Monday vs. Houston, 9 p.m., ESPN

Previous ranking: 11

2024-25 record: 21-6

Stat to know: Saturday's loss to Oregon included Wisconsin's largest blown lead of the season and its first blown lead of 15-plus points since Feb. 1, 2024 (they had a 19-point jump over Nebraska).

What's next: Tuesday vs. Washington, 9 p.m., Peacock

Previous ranking: 7

2024-25 record: 20-7

Stat to know: A&M is now 1-5 in AP top-10 matchups this season, after falling to Tennessee on Saturday. Four of those five losses came by single digits.

What's next: Wednesday vs. Vanderbilt, 7 p.m., SEC Network

Previous ranking: 18

2024-25 record: 22-5

Stat to know: Clemson has won six straight road games, its longest road win streak since it won eight straight in 1986-87.

What's next: Wednesday vs. Notre Dame, 7 p.m., ACCN

Previous ranking: 15

2024-25 record: 20-7

Stat to know: Missouri allowed 30 points off 18 turnovers in the loss to Arkansas, the Tigers' first time allowing 30 points off turnovers since they allowed 32 on Feb. 16, 2019, against Ole Miss.

What's next: Tuesday vs. South Carolina, 9 p.m., ESPNU

Previous ranking: 12

2024-25 record: 20-6

Stat to know: Michigan is 0-3 against Michigan State, with an average margin of defeat of 14.0 PPG.

What's next: Monday at Nebraska, 8 p.m., FS1

Previous ranking: 20

2024-25 record: 21-6

Stat to know: In each of Maryland's previous three games, Julian Reese and Derik Queen have each recorded a double-double. They are the first pair of teammates from a "major conference" (ACC, Big East, Big Ten, Big 12, Pac-12, SEC) to each have a double-double in three straight games in the past 25 years.

What's next: Wednesday vs. Michigan State, 6:30 p.m., BTN

Previous ranking: 17

2024-25 record: 18-9

Stat to know: Saturday's loss to Alabama was Kentucky's first when leading by 10-plus points (it had been 16-0 until then). It was also the Wildcats' fourth game this season allowing 95-plus points (no other SEC team has more than two such games).

What's next: Wednesday at Oklahoma, 9 p.m., SEC Network

Previous ranking: 22

2024-25 record: 22-5

Stat to know: Dain Dainja had his second career 20-point, 10-rebound game in Sunday's win over Florida Atlantic. His first one came when he was at Illinois (Nov. 11, 2022 vs. UMKC).

What's next: Wednesday vs. Rice, 8 p.m., ESPN+

Previous ranking: 25

2024-25 record: 21-6

Stat to know: Louisville improved to 15-1 in its last 16 games dating back to Dec. 21. That's the Cardinals' most wins over any 16-game span since joining the ACC back in 2014-15.

What's next: Tuesday at Virginia Tech, 9 p.m., ACCN

Previous ranking: 13

2024-25 record: 19-9

Stat to know: The Boilermakers now have four straight losses after the upset by Indiana on Sunday. It is their longest losing streak since February of 2020.

What's next: Friday vs. UCLA, 8 p.m., FOX

Previous ranking: 16

2024-25 record: 20-7

Stat to know: Zaide Lowery had a career-high 25 points and 8 rebounds in Friday's loss to Villanova; he had scored in double figures only twice in his first 54 career games entering Friday.

What's next: Tuesday vs. Providence, 7 p.m., FS1

Previous ranking: 19

2024-25 record: 18-9

Stat to know: Arizona ended a 22-game win streak at home against unranked opponents when it lost to BYU on Saturday night. It last lost at home to an unranked opponent on Feb. 25, 2003, against Arizona State.

What's next: Wednesday vs. Utah, 9 p.m., ESPN+

Previous ranking: Unranked

2024-25 record: 25-4

Stat to know: The Gaels are back-to-back outright WCC regular season champions for the first time in program history.

What's next: Thursday at Loyola Marymount, 11 p.m., CBSSN

Previous ranking: 21

2024-25 record: 19-8

Stat to know: Mississippi State has allowed 90 points twice this season: 95 vs. Kentucky on Jan. 11 and 93 at Oklahoma on Saturday. The Bulldogs are now 0-6 this season when allowing 85-plus points (19-2 when holding opponents under 85 points).

What's next: Tuesday at Alabama, 9 p.m., ESPN 2

Previous ranking: Unranked

2024-25 record: 19-8

Stat to know: BYU has won back-to-back games, both against ranked opponents, for the first time since 1988.

What's next: Wednesday at Arizona State, 9:30 p.m., ESPN+