For a sixth consecutive week, Columbus (FL) is the No. 1 team in high school basketball. The Explorers, led by Duke commits Cameron Boozer (ESPN 100 No. 3) and Cayden Boozer (ESPN 100 No. 16), currently have an overall record of 25-3 this season. They return to action on March 7 in the semifinals of the FHSAA 7A State Tournament, where they will face Seminole High School (FL).

IMG Academy rose four spots to No. 4 in the nation after scoring EYBL victories over Orangeville Academy and Montverde Academy. Arkansas commit Darius Acuff (ESPN 100 No. 5) was impressive in a tight 68-62 win for IMG over previous No. 5 Montverde, pouring in 26 points to go with 5 assists and 4 rebounds.

Wasatch Academy also climbed four spots to No. 7 in the nation after a close 70-66 win over Bella Vista and a dominant 25-point win over EYBL opponent Oak Hill Academy. Mariano Manciel, a 2026 guard, led the way for Wasatch over Bella Vista totaling 18 points, 6 rebounds and 4 assists.

See the whole list of top 25 teams below.