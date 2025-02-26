Tyrese Proctor is ruled out of the second half of the Duke-Miami game with a left knee injury. (0:20)

CORAL GABLES, Fla. -- Duke guard Tyrese Proctor appeared to injure his left knee late in the first half of the second-ranked Blue Devils' 97-60 win over Miami on Tuesday night, and there was no immediate word on his status going forward.

Proctor will have X-rays and an MRI when the team gets back to North Carolina, coach Jon Scheyer said after the win -- in which Proctor eclipsed the 1,000-point mark for his Duke career.

"I know he didn't want to get it in this fashion," Scheyer said. "We have to get him back, get X-rays, MRI. He got hit in the leg. That's the extent of what I know. We'll get him looked at and taken care of."

Proctor was going backward in an effort to defend against a Miami fast break when his left leg appeared to buckle when he planted his foot. His knee came up and Proctor, in obvious discomfort, hobbled off the court and into a nearby tunnel with 36.3 seconds left in the half.

He did not return to the game, finishing with seven points in 14 minutes. Isaiah Evans started the second half in Proctor's place.

"Isaiah, he's established himself with what he's done," Scheyer said.

Proctor has started 87 games for Duke over three seasons. He's averaging 11.8 points this season, third-best on the team behind Cooper Flagg (19.4) and Kon Knueppel (13.5), and he leads the Blue Devils with 64 3-pointers.