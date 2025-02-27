Tyrese Proctor is ruled out of the second half of the Duke-Miami game with a left knee injury. (0:20)

Tyrese Proctor is expected back for No. 2 Duke this season, coach Jon Scheyer said, after the guard hobbled off the court with a left knee injury Tuesday night.

Scheyer said Wednesday night on his radio show that imaging showed Proctor sustained a bone bruise but no tissue damage.

"Basically, it's about his pain tolerance, and it's about his movement and strengthening," Scheyer said. "We'll be very cautious with that and smart. I don't want to give an exact timetable, because it depends on how we can get him moving over the next days or weeks or however long it takes. But we're gonna get him back, which is the most important thing."

Proctor was going backward in an effort to defend against a Miami fast break when his left leg appeared to buckle when he planted his foot. His knee came up, and Proctor, in obvious discomfort, hobbled off the court and into a nearby tunnel with 36.3 seconds left in the first half.

He did not return to the game, finishing with seven points in 14 minutes to eclipse the 1,000-point mark for his Duke career as the Blue Devils beat Miami 97-60.

Isaiah Evans started the second half in Proctor's place.

Proctor has started 87 games for Duke over three seasons. He's averaging 11.8 points this season, third-best on the team behind Cooper Flagg (19.4) and Kon Knueppel (13.5), and he leads the Blue Devils with 64 3-pointers.

The Blue Devils already were without key reserve Maliq Brown, who dislocated his shoulder Feb. 17 in a win against Virginia but also is expected back this season.

Duke (25-3, 16-1 ACC and in first place in the conference) next plays Saturday at home against Florida State.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.