Duke associate head coach Jai Lucas has signed a deal to become the head men's basketball coach at Miami, sources told ESPN on Wednesday.

An official announcement is expected Thursday morning.

Lucas is expected to leave Duke and join Miami after the conclusion of the regular season, sources told ESPN. The No. 2 Blue Devils are projected to earn a 1-seed in the East Region and are one of the leading contenders to win the national championship.

Lucas, 36, has played a key role in building Duke's 27-3 team. He helped head coach Jon Scheyer land the nation's top recruiting class in 2024, led by No. 1 recruit Cooper Flagg, and 2025, headlined by Cameron Boozer and twin brother Cayden Boozer.

He has also helped architect one of the country's top defenses, with Duke ranking in the top five in adjusted defensive efficiency and 2-point field goal percentage defense.

Scheyer hired Lucas in 2022 after two seasons at Kentucky and four seasons at Texas. Lucas is the son of former Maryland All-American and No. 1 NBA draft pick John Lucas II, also a longtime NBA coach and assistant.

"Absolutely he's a head coach, no question about it," Scheyer said of Lucas last month. "It's part of why I hired him. The job he's done for us has been incredible ... I can tell you, 100%, Jai is an amazing coach. He's been great for these guys. We'll continue to move forward together and figure all that out. But he's terrific, man. All across the board, he's great."

Lucas is replacing Jim Larrañaga, 75, who stepped down in December in the midst of his 14th season with the Hurricanes. He led Miami to six NCAA tournaments and four Sweet 16 appearances, including a Final Four run in 2023.

The Hurricanes went 11-6 in NCAA tournament games under Larrañaga, winning two ACC regular-season championships.