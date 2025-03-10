Joe Lunardi explains why it'd be difficult for Auburn to relinquish its spot as the No. 1 overall seed in his prediction for the men's NCAA tournament. (0:57)

Can Duke overtake Auburn as the No. 1 overall seed? (0:57)

Open Extended Reactions

The 2024-25 regular season is over, and the AP Top 25 poll looks very different from the preseason edition. Then, Kansas was the preseason No. 1, and back-to-back reigning champion UConn was No. 3. Duke and Auburn were Nos. 7 and 11, respectively, while North Carolina and Baylor, both national title-winners of the past decade, were represented in the top 10.

With two more AP Top 25 polls to go (after Selection Sunday and after the national title game on April 7), Kansas, UConn, UNC and Baylor are all nowhere to be seen. Meanwhile, this week Duke has ended Auburn's run at the top of the poll as the Tigers drop to No. 3 following two straight losses. Duke is No. 1 and Houston is No. 2. Florida and Alabama round out the top 5, with previous top-5 program Tennessee falling to No. 8.

The big risers include Texas A&M (No. 22 to No. 14), BYU (No. 23 to No. 17) and Kentucky (No. 19 to No. 15). The biggest fallers include Wisconsin (No. 12 to No. 18), Missouri (No. 15 to No. 21), Michigan (No. 17 to No. 22) and Marquette (No. 20 to No. 25). Oregon and Illinois are new entries this week.

Below is the full AP Top 25 men's college basketball poll for the 2024-25 season.

Previous polls: Preseason | Week 1 | Week 2 | Week 3 | Week 4 | Week 5 | Week 6 | Week 7 | Week 8 | Week 9 | Week 10 | Week 11 | Week 12 | Week 13 | Week 14 | Week 15 | Week 16 | Week 17

Stats courtesy of ESPN Research and The Associated Press.

*All times Eastern

Previous ranking: 2

2024-25 record: 28-3

Stat to know: Cooper Flagg finishes the regular season with 10 games of 15 points, 5 rebounds and 5 assists -- the most such games by any Duke player since Grant Hill back in 1993-94. That was Hill's senior year. He's also the fourth freshman in the past 25 seasons with 20 PPG, 50% FG and 40% 3-pt FG in conference play.

What's next: Thursday vs. TBD (ACC tournament quarterfinal), 12 p.m., ESPN/ESPN2

Previous ranking: 3

2024-25 record: 27-4

Stat to know: Houston now has 14 straight road wins, the longest streak in Big 12 history and Houston's longest streak since winning 15 straight from 1982-84. It is also 10-0 on the road this season, the only Division I team without such a loss.

What's next: Thursday vs. TBD (Big 12 tournament quarterfinal), 3 p.m., ESPN+

Previous ranking: 1

2024-25 record: 27-4

Stat to know: The Tigers are the third team in NCAA men's basketball history to lose their final two games of the regular season as the AP No. 1 team. In 2006, Duke entered the ACC tournament on a two-game losing streak but rebounded to win the ACC title and make it to the Sweet 16 (lost to LSU). In 1958, Kansas State entered the NCAA tournament on a two-game losing streak and ended up losing in the Final Four.

What's next: Friday vs. TBD (SEC tournament quarterfinal), 1 p.m., ESPN

Previous ranking: 5

2024-25 record: 27-4

Stat to know: Walter Clayton Jr. as a school-record streak of consecutive games with a made 3-pointer: 53.

What's next: Friday vs. TBD (SEC tournament quarterfinal), 7 p.m., SEC Network

Men's Tournament Challenge Sign up now to play the #1 Men's bracket game for FREE! $135,000 in prizes.

Play Men's Tournament Challenge

Previous ranking: 7

2024-25 record: 24-7

Stat to know: Mark Sears is the first player in SEC history to win three games over AP No. 1 opponents (Auburn on Saturday, as well as North Carolina and Houston in 2022-23). He's also the first player in SEC history with a buzzer-beater to beat an AP No. 1 opponent.

What's next: Friday vs. TBD (SEC tournament quarterfinal), 9:30 p.m., SEC Network

Previous ranking: 6

2024-25 record: 27-4

Stat to know: Kadary Richmond recorded the first triple-double for St. John's since Ron Artest on Jan. 9, 1999. That was 9,555 days ago, the third-largest gap between triple-doubles by a Division I team since 1996-97.

What's next: Thursday vs. TBD (Big East tournament quarterfinal), 12 p.m., Peacock

Previous ranking: 8

2024-25 record: 26-5

Stat to know: Hall of Fame coach Tom Izzo has won 11 Big Ten titles, tying the record that Purdue's Ward "Piggy" Lambert set in 1990 and Indiana's Bob Knight matched in 1993.

What's next: Friday vs. TBD (Big Ten tournament quarterfinal), 12 p.m., BTN

Previous ranking: 4

2024-25 record: 25-6

Stat to know: Zakai Zeigler had an uncharacteristic zero points against South Carolina in Saturday's regular-season finale -- his second career game going scoreless (the first was on Nov. 22, 2023 vs. No. 1 Kansas).

What's next: Friday vs. TBD (SEC tournament quarterfinal), 3:30 p.m., ESPN

Previous ranking: 9

2024-25 record: 24-7

Stat to know: JT Toppin has five games this season with 25 points and 10 rebounds, tying Charleston Southern's Taje' Kelly for the second-most such games in Division I. Only Stanford's Maxime Raynaud has more with 6.

What's next: Thursday vs. TBD (Big 12 tournament quarterfinal), 7 p.m., ESPN+

Previous ranking: 11

2024-25 record: 26-5

Stat to know: Clemson has reached 26 wins this season, tying a program record for most wins in a season (1989-90).

What's next: Thursday vs. TBD (ACC tournament quarterfinal), 9:30 p.m., ESPN/ESPN2

Previous ranking: 13

2024-25 record: 24-7

Stat to know: Maryland is 13-1, with a 92.9% win rate, this season when Julian Reese has a double-double, tied for the third-best win percentage by a Big Ten player in a single season (min. 10 games) since 1996-97 -- the others are Wisconsin's Frank Kaminsky III in 2014-15 and Ohio State's Greg Oden in 2006-07.

What's next: Friday vs. TBD (Big Ten tournament quarterfinal), 6:30 p.m., BTN

Previous ranking: 10

2024-25 record: 23-8

Stat to know: Curtis Jones has three games this season with 20 points, 5 rebounds and 5 assists off the bench. That ties the most in a single season by a Division I player in the past 25 years, along with Little Rock's Josh Hagins in 2013-14 and VMI's Travis Holmes in 2006-07. No other player in Big 12 history has more than one such game in their career.

What's next: Wednesday vs. TBD (Big 12 tournament second round), 12:30 p.m., ESPN+

Previous ranking: 14

2024-25 record: 25-6

Stat to know: This is the Cardinals' first regular season with 25 wins since 2013-14. Having won just eight games this past season, Louisville's plus-17 win turnaround is tied for the third-most from one season to the next in ACC history.

What's next: Thursday vs. TBD (ACC tournament quarterfinal), 7 p.m., ESPN/ESPN2

Previous ranking: 22

2024-25 record: 22-9

Stat to know: Wade Taylor IV now has the most points in Texas A&M history, with 1,999. He passed Bernard King (1,990) on Saturday.

What's next: Thursday vs. TBD (SEC tournament second round), 3:30 p.m., SEC Network

Previous ranking: 19

2024-25 record: 21-10

Stat to know: Kentucky has eight wins against an AP top-15 team this season, tying a program record for an entire season (it last did this in 1997-98, and went on to win the title). The eight such wins are also tied for the most by any Division I team all-time prior to the conference tournament (Duke in 1978-79 and Indiana in 1992-93).

What's next: Thursday vs. TBD (SEC tournament second round), 9:30 p.m., SEC Network

Previous ranking: 16

2024-25 record: 26-5

Stat to know: Memphis has clinched its first regular-season conference title since 2012-13, its final season in Conference USA. It also finished 16-2 in conference play, tied for most wins in conference play in a single season in program history (it had 16 wins four times in the CUSA, most recently in 2012-13.)

What's next: Friday vs. TBD (American tournament quarterfinal), 1 p.m., ESPN2/ESPN+

Previous ranking: 23

2024-25 record: 23-8

Stat to know: BYU enters the Big 12 tournament on an eight-game win streak -- its longest stretch of consecutive wins since starting 8-0 this past season, and its longest conference win streak since 2019-20 (nine straight).

What's next: Thursday vs. TBD (Big 12 tournament quarterfinal), 12:30 p.m., ESPN+

Previous ranking: 12

2024-25 record: 23-8

Stat to know: Five different players hit a triple in Wisconsin's eventual regular-season finale loss to Penn State.

What's next: Thursday vs. TBD (Big Ten tournament second round), 2:30 p.m., BTN

Previous ranking: 21

2024-25 record: 27-4

Stat to know: Saint Mary's went 17-1 in WCC play, a new program record (its previous best conference finish was 16 wins in 2016-17 and 2017-18). Saint Mary's is also 9-0 in WCC play at home. Its average margin of victory in conference home games is 15.8 PPG.

What's next: Monday vs. Pepperdine (WCC tournament semifinal), 9 p.m., ESPN

Previous ranking: 18

2024-25 record: 21-10

Stat to know: Braden Smith has had 12 games this season with at least 15 points, 5 rebounds and 5 assists -- the second-most such games in Division I after Nique Clifford's 13. He's also the fourth Big Ten player over the past 25 years with 500 points and 250 assists in a season, joining Cassius Winston (2018-19), Trey Burke (2012-13) and Demetri McCamey (2009-10).

What's next: Thursday vs. TBD (Big Ten tournament second round), 9 p.m., BTN

Previous ranking: 15

2024-25 record: 21-10

Stat to know: Mark Mitchell has two career 20-point games against an AP-ranked opponent (31 points vs. No. 4 Alabama on Feb. 19, and 22 against No. 19 Kentucky on Saturday).

What's next: Thursday vs. TBD (SEC tournament second round), 7 p.m., SEC Network

Previous ranking: 17

2024-25 record: 22-9

Stat to know: Vladislav Goldin scored 29 points, his sixth 20-point game in seven outings and his third-highest scoring game of the season. Danny Wolf is tied with Maryland's Julian Reese for most double-doubles (13) this season.

What's next: Friday vs. TBD (Big Ten tournament quarterfinal), 9 p.m., BTN

Previous ranking: Unranked

2024-25 record: 23-8

Stat to know: The Ducks closed out the regular season with seven straight wins and a career-high 36 points from Kareem Abdul-Jabbar Award finalist Nate Bittle.

What's next: Thursday vs. Indiana (Big Ten tournament second round), 12 p.m., BTN

Previous ranking: Unranked

2024-25 record: 20-11

Stat to know: Illinois is now 4-3 against AP-ranked conference opponents this season, after snapping a five-game losing streak to Purdue. It is Illinois' first win over Purdue since Jan. 2, 2021.

What's next: Thursday vs. TBD (Big Ten tournament second round), 6:30 p.m., BTN

Previous ranking: 20

2024-25 record: 22-9

Stat to know: Kam Jones has 1,975 points with Marquette, third-most in program history. He is 11 points shy of passing Jerel McNeal for second-most (1,985) but is unlikely to pass Markus Howard (2,761) to take the top record. Jones is also one of two Division I players this season with 30 points, 5 rebounds and 5 assists against an AP top-10 team (Mark Sears recorded the same stat line against No. 5 Florida earlier in the week).

What's next: Thursday vs. Xavier (Big East tournament quarterfinal), 2:30 p.m., Peacock