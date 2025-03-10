Open Extended Reactions

Columbia coach Jim Engles is stepping down after nine years, the school announced Monday.

Engles went 71-150 in his tenure, which began in 2016-17 and did not feature a winning season. The Ivy League did not play in 2020-21 when the conference cancelled its winter sports because of the pandemic.

"Columbia has meant so much to me, and I've given everything I have to make this program the best it can be," Engles said in a statement. "We may not have accomplished our ultimate goals, but I'm proud of the culture we built and the student-athletes we developed on and off the court. I also want to thank Peter Pilling for his support throughout the years and know the future of this program is bright."

Engles is a veteran coach who spent seven seasons prior to Columbia at NJIT. He won a combined 41 games there in his final two seasons, which proved a springboard to the job at Columbia.

Columbia has not reached the NCAA tournament since 1968. The school's last winning season came under former coach Kyle Smith, who went 25-10 in his final season in 2015-16. Smith is now the head coach at Stanford.

Columbia started this season 11-1, including a win over Villanova in November. But they stumbled to a 1-13 Ivy League record and, ultimately, a decision on Engles' return loomed.

A national search for Engles' replacement is underway, according to Columbia.