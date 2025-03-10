There was a big shakeup in the ESPN High School Basketball Top 25 following the conclusion of the EYBL Scholastic Tournament this past weekend. Link Academy (MO) rose up 12 spots to No. 2 in the nation, following a 4-0 showing at the event. The Lions defeated Arizona Compass, Wasatch Academy, Sunrise Chrisitan and Long Island Lutheran -- all ranked opponents -- on their way to winning the title. Houston commit Chris Cenac Jr. (2025 ESPN 100 No. 6) was the key to their 74-71 title game victory, with a 22-point, 6-rebound performance.
Dynamic Prep (TX) also moved up three spots this week after winning the Nike Invitational Postseason Tournament. It sealed the title with a dominant 76-51 victory over previous No. 21 Utah Prep.
And, Duncanville (TX) made its Top 25 debut after knocking off previous No. 18 Allen (TX) and Bellaire to capture a 6A State Title in Texas.
See the whole list of top 25 teams below.
Columbus (FL)
Link Academy (MO)
Long Island Luthern (NY)
Brewster Academy (NH)
CIA/Bella Vista (AZ)
Prolific Prep (CA)
Montverde Academy (FL)
IMG Academy (FL)
Wasatch Academy (UT)
Dynamic Prep (TX)
Gonzaga College HS (D.C.)
Paul VI (VA)
Roosevelt (CA)
AZ Compass (AZ)
Wheeler (GA)
Sunrise Christian (KS)
Hoover (AL)
Harvard-Westlake (CA)
Calvary Christian (FL)
Duncanville (TX)
San Antonio Brennan (TX)
Highland School (VA)
Allen (TX)
Utah Prep (UT)
Owasso (OK)