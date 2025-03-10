Open Extended Reactions

There was a big shakeup in the ESPN High School Basketball Top 25 following the conclusion of the EYBL Scholastic Tournament this past weekend. Link Academy (MO) rose up 12 spots to No. 2 in the nation, following a 4-0 showing at the event. The Lions defeated Arizona Compass, Wasatch Academy, Sunrise Chrisitan and Long Island Lutheran -- all ranked opponents -- on their way to winning the title. Houston commit Chris Cenac Jr. (2025 ESPN 100 No. 6) was the key to their 74-71 title game victory, with a 22-point, 6-rebound performance.

Dynamic Prep (TX) also moved up three spots this week after winning the Nike Invitational Postseason Tournament. It sealed the title with a dominant 76-51 victory over previous No. 21 Utah Prep.

And, Duncanville (TX) made its Top 25 debut after knocking off previous No. 18 Allen (TX) and Bellaire to capture a 6A State Title in Texas.

See the whole list of top 25 teams below.