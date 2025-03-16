D-I men's basketball teams that have never made NCAA tournament

Open Extended Reactions

Since the NCAA Division I men's basketball tournament began with only eight teams in 1939, there have been thousands of total bids - both automatic and at-large. Yet, several programs still await their first NCAA tournament appearance.

For the 2025 tournament, East Texas A&M, Le Moyne, Lindenwood, Mercyhurst, Queens, Southern Indiana, Stonehill, St. Thomas-Minnesota and West Georgia aren't eligible until their transition to Division I is complete. High Point (Big South), Omaha (Summit League), SIU Edwardsville (Ohio Valley) and UC San Diego (Big West) all secured an NCAA tournament bid for the first time in 2025 by winning their respective conference tournaments.

Here's a look at the Division I men's programs that have not had an NCAA tournament berth in their history.

*Army qualified for the NCAA tournament in 1968, but then-Black Knights coach Bobby Knight had his team play in the NIT instead.

**Eligible for the NCAA tournament for the first time in 2025 after completing Division I transition.

Check out the men's college basketball hub page for the latest news, scores, schedules and more.