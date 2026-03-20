Teams with worst records to make NCAA basketball tournament

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One of the greatest aspects of the NCAA tournament is it's like the start of a new season. Forget that losing streak in December. Who cares about that blowout defeat to a heated rival in February? Throw out the records. When March rolls around, it no longer matters how a team fared during the regular season. What matters most to the 68 clubs that secured a bid to the NCAA tournament is finding a way to be the last team standing.

Survive and advance.

While finishing the regular season with a losing record earns a team a lower seed in the NCAA tournament and thus makes the road to the Final Four much tougher, a path to the season's final weekend still exists. Here's a look at the teams who made the NCAA Division I men's and women's tournaments despite having a losing record.

Men's

Women's

Check out the ESPN women's college basketball hub page for more and ESPN men's college basketball hub page.