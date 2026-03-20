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          Teams with worst records to make NCAA basketball tournament

          John David Mercer-USA TODAY Sports
          • Keith Jenkins
          Mar 20, 2026, 12:19 PM

          One of the greatest aspects of the NCAA tournament is it's like the start of a new season. Forget that losing streak in December. Who cares about that blowout defeat to a heated rival in February? Throw out the records. When March rolls around, it no longer matters how a team fared during the regular season. What matters most to the 68 clubs that secured a bid to the NCAA tournament is finding a way to be the last team standing.

          Survive and advance.

          While finishing the regular season with a losing record earns a team a lower seed in the NCAA tournament and thus makes the road to the Final Four much tougher, a path to the season's final weekend still exists. Here's a look at the teams who made the NCAA Division I men's and women's tournaments despite having a losing record.

          Men's

          • 2023: Texas Southern, 14-20 (No. 16 seed, lost in First Four)

          • 2018: Texas Southern, 15-19 (No. 16 seed, won in First Four, lost in round of 64)

          • 2016: Holy Cross, 14-19 (No. 16 seed, won in First Four, lost in round of 64)

          • 2015: Hampton, 16-17 (No. 16 seed, won in First Four, lost in round of 64)

          • 2014: Cal Poly, 13-19 (No. 16 seed, won in First Four, lost in round of 64)

          • 2013: Liberty, 15-20 (No. 16 seed, lost in First Four)

          • 2012: Western Kentucky, 15-18 (No. 16 seed, won in First Four, lost in round of 64)

          • 2008: Coppin State, 16-20 (No. 16 seed, lost opening-round game)

          • 2005: Oakland, 12-18 (No. 16 seed, won opening-round game, lost in round of 64)

          • 2004: Florida A&M, 14-16 (No. 16 seed, won opening-round game, lost in round of 64)

          • 2003: UNC Asheville, 14-16 (No. 16 seed, won opening-round game, lost in round of 64)

          • 2002: Siena, 16-18 (No. 16 seed, won opening-round game, lost in round of 64)

          • 1999: Florida A&M, 12-18 (No. 16 seed, lost in first round)

          • 1998: Prairie View A&M, 13-16 (No. 16 seed, lost in first round)

          • 1997: Fairfield, 11-18 (No. 16 seed, lost in first round); Jackson State, 14-15 (No. 16 seed, lost in first round)

          • 1996: UCF, 11-18 (No. 16 seed, lost in first round); San José State, 13-16 (No. 16 seed, lost in first round)

          • 1995: Florida International, 11-18 (No. 16 seed, lost in first round)

          • 1993: East Carolina, 13-16 (No. 16 seed, lost in first round)

          • 1986: Montana State, 14-16 (No. 16 seed, lost in first round)

          • 1985: Lehigh, 12-18 (No. 16 seed, lost in first round)

          • 1978: Missouri, 14-15 (lost in first round)

          • 1974: Texas, 12-14 (lost in first round)

          • 1961: George Washington, 9-16 (lost in first round)

          • 1955: Bradley, 7-19 (won two games, lost in the regional final); Oklahoma City, 9-17 (lost in first round)

          Women's

          • 2026: Samford, 16-19 (No. 16 seed, lost in First Four)

          • 2022: Incarnate Word, 13-16 (No. 16 seed, lost in First Four)

          • 2015: St. Francis Brooklyn, 15-18 (No. 16 seed, lost in first round)

          • 2014: Prairie View A&M, 14-17 (No. 16 seed, lost in first round)

          • 2010: Austin Peay, 15-17 (No. 16 seed, lost in first round)

          • 2009: Evansville, 15-18 (No. 15 seed, lost in first round)

          • 2007: Drake, 14-18 (No. 16 seed, lost in first round); Holy Cross, 15-17 (No. 16 seed, lost in first round)

          • 2006: Pepperdine, 14-16 (No. 15 seed, lost in first round)

          • 2005: Illinois State, 13-17 (No. 15 seed, lost in first round)

          • 1995: Dartmouth, 10-16 (No. 14 seed, lost in first round)

          • 1994: Missouri, 12-17 (No. 15 seed, lost in first round)

          • 1992: Notre Dame, 14-16 (No. 12 seed, lost in first round)

          Check out the ESPN women's college basketball hub page for more and ESPN men's college basketball hub page.