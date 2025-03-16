Men's Big Ten tournament all-time winners list

Open Extended Reactions

The Big Ten Conference has capped its college basketball season with the Big Ten tournament every year since 1998 (except 2020 because of the COVID-19 pandemic). Michigan State has won the most Big Ten tournament titles with six (1999, 2000, 2012, 2014, 2016, 2019). In 2025, Michigan beat Wisconsin to take home the title.

Here's a look at all the winners of the Big Ten men's basketball tournament:

2025 : Michigan

2024 : Illinois

2023 : Purdue

2022 : Iowa

2021: Illinois

2020 : Canceled because of the COVID-19 pandemic

2019 : Michigan State

2018 : Michigan

2017 : Michigan

2016 : Michigan State

2015 : Wisconsin

2014 : Michigan State

2013 : Ohio State

2012 : Michigan State

2011 : Ohio State

2010 : Ohio State

2009 : Purdue

2008 : Wisconsin

2007 : Ohio State

2006 : Iowa

2005 : Illinois

2004 : Wisconsin

2003 : Illinois

2002 *: Ohio State

2001 : Iowa

2000 : Michigan State

1999 : Michigan State

1998*: Michigan

*Vacated

