Men's Big Ten tournament all-time winners list

The Big Ten Conference has capped its college basketball season with the Big Ten tournament every year since 1998 (except 2020 because of the COVID-19 pandemic). Michigan State has won the most Big Ten tournament titles with six (1999, 2000, 2012, 2014, 2016, 2019). In 2025, Michigan beat Wisconsin to take home the title.
Here's a look at all the winners of the Big Ten men's basketball tournament:
2020: Canceled because of the COVID-19 pandemic
2019: Michigan State
2018: Michigan
2017: Michigan
2016: Michigan State
2015: Wisconsin
2014: Michigan State
2013: Ohio State
2012: Michigan State
2011: Ohio State
2010: Ohio State
2009: Purdue
2008: Wisconsin
2007: Ohio State
2006: Iowa
2005: Illinois
2004: Wisconsin
2003: Illinois
2002*: Ohio State
2001: Iowa
2000: Michigan State
1999: Michigan State
1998*: Michigan
*Vacated
