          Men's Big Ten tournament all-time winners list

          Icon Sportswire
          • Keith Jenkins
          Mar 16, 2025, 09:33 PM

          The Big Ten Conference has capped its college basketball season with the Big Ten tournament every year since 1998 (except 2020 because of the COVID-19 pandemic). Michigan State has won the most Big Ten tournament titles with six (1999, 2000, 2012, 2014, 2016, 2019). In 2025, Michigan beat Wisconsin to take home the title.

          Here's a look at all the winners of the Big Ten men's basketball tournament:

          • 2020: Canceled because of the COVID-19 pandemic

          • 2019: Michigan State

          • 2018: Michigan

          • 2017: Michigan

          • 2016: Michigan State

          • 2015: Wisconsin

          • 2014: Michigan State

          • 2013: Ohio State

          • 2012: Michigan State

          • 2011: Ohio State

          • 2010: Ohio State

          • 2009: Purdue

          • 2008: Wisconsin

          • 2007: Ohio State

          • 2006: Iowa

          • 2005: Illinois

          • 2004: Wisconsin

          • 2003: Illinois

          • 2002*: Ohio State

          • 2001: Iowa

          • 2000: Michigan State

          • 1999: Michigan State

          • 1998*: Michigan

          *Vacated

