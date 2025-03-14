Duke March Madness history: Men's NCAA tournament stats

Open Extended Reactions

The Duke men's basketball program became synonymous with March Madness in the mid-1980s. The Blue Devils had success in the NCAA tournament before then, but it wasn't until Duke hired Mike Krzyzewski as head coach on March 18, 1980, that the school became a mainstay in the tournament and hung its first national championship banner.

Krzyzewski won 1,129 games over 42 seasons at Duke, including 101 victories in the NCAA tournament. Those tournament wins amounted to 13 Final Four appearances - including five straight from 1988 to 1992 - and five national championships.

Krzyzewski coached the Blue Devils until 2022, when he led them to the Final Four in his last tournament appearance. Krzyzewski's former player and longtime assistant, Jon Scheyer, has since taken over the program.

Here's a closer look at Duke's success in the NCAA tournament over the years:

NCAA tournament appearances (46)

1955, 1960, 1963, 1964, 1966, 1978, 1979, 1980, 1984, 1985, 1986, 1987, 1988, 1989, 1990, 1991, 1992, 1993, 1994, 1996, 1997, 1998, 1999, 2000, 2001, 2002, 2003, 2004, 2005, 2006, 2007, 2008, 2009, 2010, 2011, 2012, 2013, 2014, 2015, 2016, 2017, 2018, 2019, 2022, 2023, 2024

NCAA tournament No. 1 seeds (8)

2002, 2004, 2005, 2006, 2010, 2011, 2015, 2019

NCAA tournament Sweet 16 appearances (33)

1960, 1963, 1964, 1966, 1978, 1980, 1986, 1987, 1988, 1989, 1990, 1991, 1992, 1994, 1998, 1999, 2000, 2001, 2002, 2003, 2004, 2005, 2006, 2009, 2010, 2011, 2013, 2015, 2016, 2018, 2019, 2022, 2024

NCAA tournament Elite Eight appearances (24)

1960, 1963, 1964, 1966, 1978, 1980, 1986, 1988, 1989, 1990, 1991, 1992, 1994, 1998, 1999, 2001, 2004, 2010, 2013, 2015, 2018, 2019, 2022, 2024

NCAA tournament Final Four appearances (17)

1963, 1964, 1966, 1978, 1986, 1988, 1989, 1990, 1991, 1992, 1994, 1999, 2001, 2004, 2010, 2015, 2022

NCAA tournament runners-up (6)

1964, 1978, 1986, 1990, 1994, 1999

NCAA tournament champions (5)

1991, 1992, 2001, 2010, 2015

1991 national championship run

First round: W, No. 15 Northeast Louisiana (later changed name to UL Monroe), 102-73 Second round: W, No. 7 Iowa, 85-70 Sweet 16: W, No. 11 UConn, 81-67 Elite Eight: W, No. 4 St. John's, 78-61 Final Four: W, No. 1 UNLV, 79-77 National championship: W, No. 3 Kansas, 72-65

Tournament Most Outstanding Player: Christian Laettner (20.8 points per game)

Duke (32-7) won its first national championship in its fourth straight trip to the Final Four.

1992 national championship run

First round: W, No. 16 Campbell, 82-56 Second round: W, No. 9 Iowa, 75-62 Sweet 16: W, No. 4 Seton Hall, 81-69 Elite Eight: W, No. 2 Kentucky, 104-103 (OT) Final Four: W, No. 2 Indiana, 81-78 National championship: W, No. 6 Michigan, 71-51

Tournament Most Outstanding Player: Bobby Hurley (13.8 points and 7.8 assists)

Laettner led the tournament with 115 total points.

Duke (34-2) became the first program to win back-to-back national championships since UCLA won seven straight from 1967 to 1973. It wouldn't happen again until Florida won consecutive national titles in 2006 and 2007.

2001 national championship run

First round: W, No. 16 Monmouth, 95-57 Second round: W, No. 9 Missouri, 94-81 Sweet 16: W, No. 4 UCLA, 76-63 Elite Eight: W, No. 6 USC, 79-69 Final Four: W, No. 3 Maryland, 95-84 National championship: W, No. 2 Arizona, 82-72

Tournament Most Outstanding Player: Shane Battier (22.5 points, 10.2 rebounds and 2.7 blocks)

Jay Williams averaged a tournament-high 25.7 points per game over the six-game span.

2010 national championship run

First round: W, No. 16 Arkansas-Pine Bluff, 73-44 Second round: W, No. 8 California, 68-53 Sweet 16: W, No. 4 Purdue, 70-57 Elite Eight: W, No. 3 Baylor, 78-71 Final Four: W, No. 2 West Virginia, 78-57 National championship: W, No. 5 Butler, 61-59

Tournament Most Outstanding Player: Kyle Singler (18.0 points and 7.3 rebounds)

2015 national championship run

Round of 64: W, No. 16 Robert Morris, 85-56 Round of 32: W, No. 8 San Diego State, 68-49 Sweet 16: W, No. 5 Utah, 63-57 Elite Eight: W, No. 2 Gonzaga, 66-52 Final Four: W, No. 7 Michigan State, 81-61 National championship: W, No. 1 Wisconsin, 68-63

Tournament Most Outstanding Player: Tyus Jones (13.0 points and 4.5 assists, scored 23 points in the championship game)

Duke (35-5) allowed just 56.3 points per game over the six-game stretch.

