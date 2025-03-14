How to watch ESPN E60 on UConn basketball coach Dan Hurley

E60 looks into the backstory of UConn coach Dan Hurley. 'The Other Hurley' premieres at 11 a.m. ET on ESPN and is available immediately following on ESPN+. (1:42)

UConn head coach Dan Hurley is the subject of a new E60 "The Other Hurley." The polarizing championship-winning college basketball coach is uniquely profiled through exclusive interviews with Hurley's family, industry colleagues and players.

When does 'The Other Hurley' premiere?

The documentary debuts March 15 at 11 a.m. ET on ESPN. An extended version will stream afterward on ESPN+.

What was the inspiration for 'The Other Hurley'?

Dan Hurley's father was a high school Hall of Fame basketball coach in New Jersey. His brother Bobby was a two-time national basketball champion at Duke. Dan grew up in that shadow as "The Other Hurley."

What is Dan Hurley's athletic background?

Hurley played college basketball at Seton Hall University, to minimal acclaim. After five years of play, Dan followed in his father's footsteps and began coaching. Before landing at UConn in 2018, Hurley coached at Wagner and Rhode Island.

What revelations can fans expect from 'The Other Hurley'?

As Hurley rose up the basketball ranks, he encountered mental health struggles along the way. In the documentary, Hurley opens up about the personal challenges that have shaped his distinctive coaching style and approach to life.

Which interviews are included in 'The Other Hurley'?

In addition to clips with Hurley's wife and two sons, fans can look forward to hearing from:

Jay Bilas - ESPN college basketball analyst

Roy Williams - Hall of Fame college basketball coach

Kimani Young - UConn basketball assistant head coach

Luke Murray - UConn basketball assistant coach

Alex Karaban - UConn basketball player

Liam McNeeley - UConn basketball player

What is E60?

E60, founded in 2007, is ESPN's highly decorated sports storytelling brand. E60 has received more than 110 Sports Emmy nominations and won accolades for its mix of revealing profiles, hard-hitting investigations and exclusive interviews delivered with innovative production techniques, top-notch journalism with unrivaled storytelling. E60 has taken numerous formats during its lifespan, including that of a magazine-style program, segments and its current format as a one-hour, single-story program for linear television and streaming.