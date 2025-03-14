Otega Oweh wins it with 0.5 seconds left to help Kentucky avoid a heartbreaker against Oklahoma. (0:54)

Open Extended Reactions

Otega Oweh stuck it to his former school again.

Oweh, who was the second-leading scorer on Oklahoma last season before transferring to Kentucky, drained a baseline jumper with 0.5 seconds left to lift the No. 15 Wildcats past the Sooners 85-84 on Thursday night to advance to the SEC tournament quarterfinals.

Kentucky (22-10), the No. 6 seed in the tournament, won its third straight game and will play fifth-ranked and third-seeded Alabama on Friday night.

Oweh, who finished with 27 points, burned the Sooners again two weeks after he scored 28 points and banked in an off-balance floater with six seconds remaining for an 83-82 win over Oklahoma on Feb. 26.

In that game, Oweh was booed loudly during introductions and throughout the game, with Oklahoma students at one point chanting, "He's a traitor," while Oweh stood at the free throw line.

"I'm just trying to hoop," Oweh said after Thursday's win. "It's not really the team. Although, it feels good, for sure. I don't know. We're all competitors, and we just want to go out there and get a win and do good in front of the crowd."

Koby Brea added 22 points and Andrew Carr contributed 11 for Kentucky, which led by 10 with 1:20 left. The Sooners went on a furious rally and took an 84-83 lead with 5.6 seconds left on a basket by Jeremiah Fears.

Oweh then followed with his heroics.

Fears scored 28 points to lead Oklahoma.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.