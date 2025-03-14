Open Extended Reactions

TAMPA, Fla. -- South Florida will conduct a national search for a new men's basketball coach after Ben Fletcher filled the role on an interim basis this season following the death of Amir Abdur-Rahim.

Abdur-Rahim died at the age of 43 on Oct. 24, 11 days before South Florida's season opener. The Bulls went 13-19 overall and 6-12 in the American Athletic Conference this season under Fletcher, who previously had served as an assistant on Abdur-Rahim's staffs at Kennesaw State and South Florida.

The Bulls lost their last five games, including a 73-68 decision against Wichita State in the American Athletic Conference Tournament on Thursday.

"We are eternally grateful to interim head coach Ben Fletcher for his leadership under extraordinary circumstances this season. I also want to thank our staff and student-athletes for their resilience," South Florida vice president for athletics Michael Kelly said in a statement released by the school. "Coach Amir would be so proud. A national search is underway for our next head basketball coach."

Abdur-Rahim died from complications that presented while he was undergoing a procedure at a Tampa area hospital. He coached one season at South Florida and led the Bulls to a 25-8 record and an American Athletic Conference regular-season title. He had taken over South Florida's program after leading Kennesaw State to a 26-9 record and NCAA Tournament appearance during the 2022-23 season.