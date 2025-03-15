Commissioner Greg Sankey joins the SEC Now desk to discuss how impressive the conference has been top to bottom and pulls out the stats to consider for the teams on the bubble. (4:02)

NASHVILLE, Tenn. -- The SEC is on the cusp of college basketball history, as the league is poised to break the record for most NCAA tournament bids by a conference.

The question lingering over Selection Sunday: How many more bids will the SEC receive than the current record of 11, set by the Big East in 2011?

The SEC projects to have as many as 14 teams, and commissioner Greg Sankey told ESPN on Friday night that number would be "justified," considering how the league has performed this season.

"It's a unicorn league right now," Sankey said. "We're not going to change our name, but we stand alone historically. And I think that'll be rewarded."

Texas, which is right on the bubble in Joe Lunardi's Bracketology, would be the SEC's 14th team. The Longhorns could have given their chances a significant boost against No. 8 Tennessee on Friday but fell 83-72.

Volunteers coach Rick Barnes said afterward that there's "no doubt" that Texas (19-15) is an NCAA tournament team.

"I think we should have 14 teams in the NCAA tournament," Barnes said.

Strengthening the SEC's case for 14 bids is a nonconference schedule that is statistically among the best in the history of the sport. That includes a 30-4 record against the ACC, a 14-2 record against the Big 12 and a 10-9 record against the Big Ten. The SEC's overall winning percentage in nonconference play was .889.

Sankey didn't mention North Carolina by name, but he appeared to reference the Tar Heels' 1-12 record in Quad 1 games. Texas has seven Quad 1 wins.

Greg Sankey said the SEC has been "incomparable" this season, including a 30-4 record against the ACC and an .889 nonconference winning percentage. Tim Warner/Getty Images

"You got somebody that's got a nice NET [ranking] but one Quad 1 win. LSU has two Quad 1 wins, for goodness' sake," Sankey said, referring to the SEC's Tigers, who finished 15th in the conference with three league wins.

He added: "We went 30-4 against the ACC. Put their high-end teams in our league, and they're in a very different place. You do that with the Big 12, they're in a very different place."

Sankey referenced the SEC slate on March 1, which included No. 1 Auburn at No. 17 Kentucky, No. 12 Texas A&M at No. 3 Florida and No. 6 Alabama at No. 5 Tennessee. It marked the first time in college basketball history that any conference had three top-20 games in one day.

"That's the unicorn we've created this year," Sankey said. "And I hope our coaches are proud. I hope our athletics directors are proud. We had a great visit with our presidents and chancellors, where I went through some graphics of where we were from 2006 to 2015 and then 2016 and beyond. And it's been building, and it'd be nice to kick the door down, as they say."

From 2012-13 through 2015-16, the SEC had three NCAA bids in three of those seasons. The league totaled 14 bids in that four-year span, the same number it aspires to this year. The SEC has grown since then, from 14 to 16 schools, but the basketball turnaround in less than a decade has been remarkable.

Sankey said he told his staff in January that any conversations about the number of SEC schools in the tournament should be centered around at least 14 teams.

"We should never talk about less than 14," Sankey said. "Literally, we said every expectation we communicate has at least 14, and maybe more, depending on how the season plays out. And I think that was fully justified then. And I think it continues to be justified now.

"And I feel good about breaking the record. We have to trust the committee with decisions. But when you look at wins in the conference against great teams, the number of Quad 1 experiences, Quad 2 experience, and the number of wins with our 14 teams, it's incomparable."

In the mid-1980s, Sankey coached high school basketball at Auburn High School in upstate New York, where he served as a varsity assistant. He recalled going to see then-Providence coach Rick Pitino and others speak at a clinic in Rochester at St. John Fisher and road-tripping around the East Coast to similar events.

He recalled conversations about coaches bunking four to a room at the Final Four and getting tickets from the National Association of Basketball Coaches as something aspirational.

"How cool would that be," Sankey recalled thinking then. He said he always takes a moment when attending the NCAA tournament to appreciate the moment, and that perspective brings a strong appreciation of this run.

"So I'm really proud for everybody here and what they've accomplished," he said, "but there's that personal awe in what it is you're involved with."