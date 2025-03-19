Take a look into how UNC made it into the tournament over teams such as Indiana and WVU. (0:48)

The North Carolina Tar Heels will have to play their way into first round of the men's NCAA tournament with a First Four game Tuesday night. One man is making sure the University of North Carolina is ready for the matchup: football coach Bill Belichick.

In a repeat of his Feb. 1 gesture before the North Carolina-Duke game, an email was sent to fraternities stating that the former New England Patriots head coach and the UNC football program would be delivering pizzas.

Belichick also delivered congratulations and pizzas in person to the UNC women's basketball team on Tuesday. The No. 3 seed Tar Heels host the No. 14 seed Oregon State Beavers in the first round of the women's NCAA tournament on Saturday.

The men's team faces the San Diego State Aztecs on Tuesday night. The winner earns a matchup against the No. 6 seed Ole Miss Rebels on Friday.