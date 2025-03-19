Open Extended Reactions

Clemson is finalizing a new six-year deal for men's basketball coach Brad Brownell that will keep him at the school through 2031, sources tell ESPN's Pete Thamel.

The deal is pending board approval and should be finalized in the near future, sources added.

Clemson went 27-6 overall this season, setting a program record for wins in the regular season (26). The Tigers' 18-2 mark in ACC play during the regular season also set a school record this season.

The Tigers defeated SMU in the quarterfinal round of the ACC tournament before losing to Louisville in the semifinals.

Brownell's club, ranked No. 10 nationally, earned a 5-seed in the upcoming NCAA tournament. Clemson will face 12-seed McNeese in first-round play on Thursday afternoon in Providence, Rhode Island.

Brownell received a new five-year contract worth $20 million after leading the Tigers to the Elite Eight last year.

In 15 seasons with the Tigers, Brownell is the school's career leader in victories with 292 headed into NCAA tournament play, where Clemson will be making its fifth appearance under Brownell's leadership. In addition to last year's Elite Eight showing, he led the Tigers to the Sweet 16 in 2018 and to tournament berths in 2021 and 2011 as well.