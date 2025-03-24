Open Extended Reactions

Prolific Prep (CA) moved into the top five in the updated top 25 team rankings after winning its third consecutive Grind Session World Championship this past weekend. Five-star Kansas commit Darryn Peterson (2025 ESPN 100 No. 2) led the crew with 23 points on 9-of-16 shooting in a dominant 77-50 win over Fort Erie International Academy (Canada) and was named MVP of the championship.

The lone newcomer in the rankings this week is Fishers (IN), which has been 30-0 overall this season and is currently riding a 43-game winning streak dating back to last year. The Tigers will play for the 4A state title in Indiana this weekend.

The top 10 teams in the rankings will also remain in action through April, with Chipotle Nationals tipping off April 2.

