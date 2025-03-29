RJ Luis Jr. gets the crowd going with a steal and slam dunk for St. John's, forcing a timeout from Arkansas. (0:17)

St. John's star RJ Luis Jr., the Big East Player of the Year, is declaring for the NBA draft and entering the transfer portal, his agent, Sam Permut of Roc Nation, told ESPN on Saturday.

Luis is ranked No. 72 in ESPN's NBA draft rankings but would be the best available player in the portal if he decides to remain in college.

The 6-foot-7 small forward enjoyed one of the biggest breakout seasons in the country, averaging 18.2 points, 7.2 rebounds and 2.0 assists per game while making massive strides as a defender and shotmaker. Luis was at his best down the stretch of the Big East season, going for 28 points and 11 rebounds in the regular-season finale at Marquette and putting up 29 points and 10 rebounds in the Big East tournament championship game against Creighton.

In addition to Big East Player of the Year, Luis earned Big East tournament MVP honors.

"I've said it all season, RJ will make a terrific pro," St. John's coach Rick Pitino said on social media. "We all are rooting for him to make it!"

After scoring 22 points and making five 3-pointers in the first round of the NCAA tournament against Omaha, Luis struggled in the Red Storm's second-round loss to Arkansas. He shot 3-for-17 from the field and failed to reach double figures in scoring for just the second time this season.

Pitino benched Luis for the final 4:56 of the 75-66 loss.

"He played 30 minutes. I played other people," Pitino said after the game. "You're asking leading questions, so don't ask me any questions. You already know why he didn't play."

Luis, a Miami native, began his college career with one season at UMass before transferring to St. John's in 2023. He averaged 10.9 points and 4.6 rebounds per game during his first campaign with the Red Storm.

