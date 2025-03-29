Kansas' Flory Bidunga flies along the baseline for a huge poster dunk in the first half. (0:22)

Kansas freshman Flory Bidunga has informed the coaching staff that he intends to enter the transfer portal, sources told ESPN on Saturday.

Bidunga, a former five-star prospect, likely becomes the most sought-after big man in the portal.

A 6-foot-9 center from Congo, Bidunga averaged 5.9 points, 5.4 rebounds and 1.6 blocks in 16.3 minutes during his first season in Lawrence. He spent the majority of the season backing up All-American Hunter Dickinson, but he started six games.

In four games playing at least 25 minutes, Bidunga averaged 11.3 points, 9.3 rebounds and 2.5 blocks, shooting nearly 74% from the field. He had 19 points and 7 rebounds in a double-overtime loss to Houston and tallied a pair of double-doubles.

Bidunga was a McDonald's All American coming out of high school, ranked No. 18 in the ESPN 100.

With Dickinson and Bidunga gone, Bill Self will likely need to turn to the transfer portal to find a starting center.