Remember to put some respect on Kelvin Sampson's name ... and to spell it correctly too.

On Friday night, Sampson coached the No. 1-seed Houston Cougars to a thrilling 62-60 victory over the No. 4-seed Purdue Boilermakers in the men's NCAA tournament. Milos Uzan and Joseph Tugler ran an inbounds play perfectly with .9 seconds left, leading Uzan to roll in a game-winning layup that sent Houston to the Elite Eight.

After the game, the University of Houston's social media accounts found a post from an opposing fan who had called Sampson "Kevin" on Wednesday. They issued a gentle correction to the fan's spelling.

The name is KELVIN, and he just delivered the L that you forgot. pic.twitter.com/MYcwP4uhLx — University of Houston (@UHouston) March 29, 2025

Houston will face the 2-seed Tennessee Volunteers on Sunday in the Elite Eight.