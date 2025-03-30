Open Extended Reactions

New Mexico has hired UC San Diego's Eric Olen as the school's next head coach.

Olen received a five-year contract, sources told ESPN's Pete Thamel.

"Eric is a proven winner with an incredible track record," New Mexico athletic director Fernando Lovo said in a statement Sunday. "Beyond the accolades and success on the court, he is a values-driven leader who puts student-athletes first. We're confident he'll bring tremendous energy and vision to our program."

Olen led UC San Diego to the men's NCAA tournament this year in the first season the school was eligible. The Tritons lost to Michigan 68-65 in the first round.

He has gone 51-17 the past two years, including 30-5 this season. The Tritons won the Big West this year, finishing 18-2 in conference play.

Olen replaces Richard Pitino, who left New Mexico to take the Xavier head coaching position.

The Lobos went 27-8 overall this season and won the Mountain West regular-season title. They defeated 7-seed Marquette in the first round of the NCAA tournament before losing to Michigan State in the second round.