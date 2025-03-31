Derik Queen drives through the paint and trims Maryland's deficit with a dunk. (0:16)

Open Extended Reactions

BALTIMORE -- Maryland star Derik Queen was noncommittal about his future after throwing out a ceremonial first pitch at the Baltimore Orioles' home opener Monday.

"I don't know," Queen said. "We ain't got no coach now, so I don't know."

Queen spoke very briefly after leaving the field, and his comments were unsurprising after coach Kevin Willard left to take over the program at Villanova over the weekend.

"All I can say is I'm sad that he left," Queen said.

Even if Willard had stayed, the NBA might have been an option for Queen. The freshman big man averaged 16.5 points per game this season, and his bank shot at the buzzer gave the Terrapins a one-point win over Colorado State and a berth in the Sweet 16.

Queen and teammate Julian Reese threw ceremonial first pitches along with Shyanne Sellers and Allie Kubek of the Maryland women's team. Queen's toss sailed over the catcher.

"It was a lot of fun," he said. "I didn't know my pitch was going to be that bad."