This week will feature two of the biggest events in high school basketball when the McDonald's All American Games come to the Barclays Center in Brooklyn on Tuesday ahead of the Chipotle Nationals tipping off at Hamilton Southeastern High School in Indiana on Wednesday.

Both events boast an abundance of stars, but this year some of the names might provoke some nostalgia in wondering how they might be related to stars from the past.

From former NCAA champions to NBA All-Stars, here is a list of players competing this week who can be found together on some familiar family trees.

Cameron and Cayden Boozer, Columbus High School (Fla.)

The fraternal twin brothers are the sons of former Duke and NBA star Carlos Boozer. Cameron recently won his second Gatorade National Player of the Year award after a dominant high school season. He also won the award in 2023.

The Boozer twins, who will follow their father's footsteps next season and play at Duke, will pull double duty this week. First, they'll enjoy the fruits of their labor at the laid back (though still competitive) McDonald's game before heading off to Indiana to lead No. 1 Columbus (Miami) into the Chipotle Nationals.

Kiyan Anthony, Long Island Lutheran School (N.Y.)

Anthony is the son of former Syracuse legend and NBA star Carmelo Anthony. The heir apparent will take the first step to follow that path by suiting up for the Orange next season.

First, though, Anthony will lead the Crusaders to Indiana to compete for the Chipotle Nationals crown. The 6-foot-5 shooting guard is coming off a stellar showing at the Nike EYBL Scholastic conference tournament where he averaged 20 points and led his team to the title game.

Marcus Spears Jr . , Dynamic Prep (Texas)

Take your pick on how you'd be able to recognize Spears; his father, Marcus Sr., played nine seasons in the NFL and now serves as an NFL analyst for ESPN. His mother, Aiysha Spears, was the No. 7 overall pick in the WNBA draft in 2003.

The 6-7 swingman serves as a role player for an experienced Dynamic Prep squad that will make its debut at the Chipotle Nationals on Wednesday. Spears, a sophomore, checks in at No. 3 overall in the ESPN 25 for the 2027 class.

Jermaine O'Neal Jr . , Dynamic Prep (Texas)

Yes, you guessed it, he's the son of former NBA star Jermaine O'Neal, who serves as the head coach at Dynamic Prep. The 6-5 swingman, an SMU signee, is a versatile three-level scorer and a feisty defender who hounds the ball for 94 feet. That should serve Dynamic Prep well at the Chipotle Nationals when they open against Montverde Academy (Fla.).

Andre Iguodala II, Link Academy (Mo.)

The 6-7 swingman has the same build as his father, Andre, who won four NBA titles with the Golden State Warriors and was voted NBA Finals MVP in 2015. Andre Igoudala II is hoping to have similar success this week when he and the Lions open the Chipotle Nationals on Thursday.

Alijah Arenas, Chatsworth High School (Calif.)

Watch closely and you'll see scoring prowess similar to his father Gilbert, a former NBA All-Star who played in the league for 11 seasons. The 6-6 shooting guard committed to USC in January and will undoubtedly contend for MVP when he suits up for the West in the McDonald's All American Game.

Jaxon Richardson, Columbus High School (Fla.)

It won't take long to draw parallels between Richardson and his father, Jason, a former high-flying NBA dunk contest champion in 2002 and 2003.

Jaxon, a 6-5 wing, displays a similar high-wire act that will be on full display when he and Columbus open at the Chipotle Nationals on Thursday. Richardson, a junior, is ranked No. 13 overall in the ESPN 60 for the 2026 class.