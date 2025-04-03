Who has received the Wooden Award? NCAA basketball winners

Open Extended Reactions

In men's and women's college basketball, multiple awards are given out throughout the season to recognize exemplary athletes for their efforts. At the end of each season, fans look forward to Naismith and Wooden Award announcements.

Named after the creator of basketball Dr. James Naismith, the Naismith Award is given out based on men's and women's player performance throughout the season and voted upon by leading basketball coaches, administrators and journalists. Named after legendary UCLA coach John Wooden, Wooden Award winners need to be full-time students with minimum 2.00 GPAs, contribute to team excellence, shine on offense and defense, and exhibit strong character.

In 2024, Purdue's Zach Edey and Iowa's Caitlin Clark took home Wooden Award honors. UConn's Paige Bueckers and USC's JuJu Watkins are among the finalists on the women's side in 2025, while Duke's Cooper Flagg and Auburn's Johni Broome are among the men's finalists.

Check out the all-time list of men's and women's winners below:

2024: Zach Edey (Purdue), Caitlin Clark (Iowa)

2023: Zach Edey (Purdue), Caitlin Clark (Iowa)

2022: Oscar Tshiebwe (Kentucky), Aliyah Boston (South Carolina)

2021: Luka Garza (Iowa), Paige Bueckers (UConn)

2020: Obi Toppin (Dayton), Sabrina Ionescu (Oregon)

2019: Zion Williamson (Duke), Sabrina Ionescu (Oregon)

2018: Jalen Brunson (Villanova), A'ja Wilson (South Carolina)

2017: Frank Mason III (Kansas), Kelsey Plum (Washington)

2016: Buddy Hield (Oklahoma), Breanna Stewart (UConn)

2015: Frank Kaminsky (Wisconsin), Breanna Stewart (UConn)

2014: Doug McDermott (Creighton), Chiney Ogwumike (Stanford)

2013: Trey Burke (Michigan), Brittney Griner (Baylor)

2012: Anthony Davis (Kentucky), Brittney Griner (Baylor)

2011: Jimmer Fredette (BYU), Maya Moore (UConn)

2010: Evan Turner (Ohio State), Tina Charles (UConn)

2009: Blake Griffin (Oklahoma), Maya Moore (UConn)

2008: Tyler Hansbrough (UNC), Candace Parker (Tennessee)

2007: Kevin Durant (Texas), Candace Parker (Tennessee)

2006: J.J. Redick (Duke), Seimone Augustus (LSU)

2005: Andrew Bogut (Utah), Seimone Augustus (LSU)

2004: Jameer Nelson (Saint Joseph's), Alana Beard (Duke)

2003: T.J. Ford (Texas)

2002: Jason Williams (Duke)

2001: Shane Battier (Duke)

2000: Kenyon Martin (Cincinnati)

1999: Elton Brand (Duke)

1998: Antawn Jamison (UNC)

1997: Tim Duncan (Wake Forest)

1996: Marcus Camby (Massachusetts)

1995: Ed O'Bannon (UCLA)

1994: Glenn Robinson (Purdue)

1993: Calbert Cheaney (Indiana)

1992: Christian Laettner (Duke)

1991: Larry Johnson (UNLV)

1990: Lionel Simmons (La Salle)

1989: Sean Elliott (Arizona)

1988: Danny Manning (Kansas)

1987: David Robinson (Navy)

1986: Walter Berry (St. John's)

1985: Chris Mullin (St. John's)

1984: Michael Jordan (UNC)

1983: Ralph Sampson (Virginia)

1982: Ralph Sampson (Virginia)

1981: Danny Ainge (BYU)

1980: Darrell Griffith (Louisville)

1979: Larry Bird (Indiana)

1978: Phil Ford (UNC)

1977: Marques Johnson (UCLA)

