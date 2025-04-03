Open Extended Reactions

SMITHFIELD, R.I. -- Bryant has hired Jamion Christian to replace Phil Martelli Jr. as its men's basketball coach, the school announced Thursday.

Christian will move to the Rhode Island school after spending the past two seasons as coach of Pallacanestro Trieste in Italy's professional basketball league. Christian had prior head coaching jobs at George Washington, Siena and Mount St. Mary's.

Bryant won 23 games, a school record for its Division I era that started in 2008 and swept the America East regular-season and tournament championships. The Bulldogs lost to Michigan State in the first round of the NCAA tournament. Martelli left five days later to take the VCU job.

"I am so excited to have a chance to lead the Bryant basketball program," Christian said. "My level of appreciation comes from all the success they have had recently but also the incredible progression this program has been on since turning Division I."

During Christian's six seasons at Mount St. Mary's, he coached against Bryant when the Bulldogs were members of the Northeast Conference. Bryant moved to America East in 2022.

"Each time I played here I was amazed at the talent and the passion of the fan base," he said.

Christian, 42, said he and his family missed college basketball while they were overseas.

"As the head coach I am looking forward to enhancing the momentum that we have as a program," he said. "We will compete. We will play with joy. We will show how powerful connection can be. We will elevate those around us with our actions. It's a Great Day to be a Bulldog!"