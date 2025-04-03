Silas Demary Jr. knocks down a 3-pointer as Georgia continues to pour it on No. 3 Florida. (0:18)

Georgia transfer Silas Demary Jr. committed to UConn, the school announced Thursday, giving the Huskies one of the best guards in the transfer portal and a much-needed boost to their backcourt.

Demary visited UConn earlier this week after taking a trip to St. John's. The likes of Kentucky and BYU were also in pursuit.

A 6-foot-5 sophomore, Demary was ranked No. 10 in ESPN's transfer rankings. He averaged 13.5 points, 3.9 rebounds and 3.1 assists this season for the Bulldogs, leading them to the NCAA tournament for the first time since 2015.

He was at his best down the stretch of the season, averaging 18.3 points, 3.6 rebounds and 3.5 assists over his last 10 games, shooting nearly 39% from 3-point range. He reached 20 or more points four times over that span.

Dan Hurley has been in search of a lead guard to play alongside returning starter Solo Ball and McDonald's All-American Braylon Mullins next season, and Demary fits that role. He's much more in the mold of two-time national champion Tristen Newton, who started at point guard for UConn in 2022-23 and 2023-24. Demary has the requisite size, defense and shot-making to lead the Huskies at both ends of the floor.