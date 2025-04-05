Open Extended Reactions

Former Michigan State forward Xavier Booker said Friday on social media that he's transferring to UCLA.

While he appeared in 60 games, Booker started only five and averaged just 11.3 minutes in two seasons in East Lansing. He averaged 4.3 points and 2.0 rebounds while blocking 36 shots in his career.

The Spartans expected big things from the 6-foot-11 Booker when he arrived on campus in 2023-24. He was a five-star recruit and a McDonald's All-American as a senior at Indianapolis Cathedral High School.

He was one of two players to enter the transfer portal after Michigan State's season ended with a loss to Auburn in the Elite Eight.