Pitt transfer Jaland Lowe, one of the best point guards in the portal, has committed to Kentucky, sources told ESPN on Saturday.

Lowe reportedly met with the Kentucky staff earlier this week, when the Wildcats made their pitch.

A third-team All-ACC selection, Lowe averaged 16.8 points, 5.5 assists and 4.2 rebounds per game this season. He started the season with back-to-back 20-point performances and had 28 points against Ohio State in late November. In March, he had a 16-point, 10-rebound, 5-assist performance against Louisville and went for 15 points and 10 assists in a win over Boston College.

Lowe was one of the bigger breakout stars in the ACC, improving significantly from 9.6 points and 3.3 assists per game during his freshman season.

Coach Mark Pope should have a loaded perimeter group next season, with Lowe joining top-25 recruits Jasper Johnson and Acaden Lewis. Collin Chandler, who saw an increased role down the stretch of the season, and Travis Perry could return, while second-team All-SEC star Otega Oweh will be the team's leader if he heads back to Lexington.

Lowe is Kentucky's second transfer addition of the spring, following Tulane freshman Kam Williams.