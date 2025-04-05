Open Extended Reactions

Duke's Cooper Flagg on Saturday became just the fourth freshman to win the Wooden Award as the most outstanding men's college basketball player.

Flagg edged Auburn's Johni Broome, while Florida's Walter Clayton Jr., Alabama's Mark Sears and Purdue's Braden Smith were the other finalists.

Flagg had been considered the favorite for the award during the second half of the season, when he emerged as the most consistently dominant player in the sport in leading Duke to the ACC regular-season and conference tournament championships and the program's first Final Four appearance since Mike Krzyzewski retired. He won both ACC Player of the Year and Rookie of the Year and is the clear-cut leader to be selected No. 1 in June's NBA draft.

He's averaging 18.9 points, 7.5 rebounds and 4.2 assists heading into Saturday's national semifinal showdown against Houston.

Flagg's statement performance came against Notre Dame in January, when he set the ACC freshman record for points in a game after going for 42 points, 6 rebounds and 7 assists in a win over the Fighting Irish. That outing highlighted one of the best statistical months in recent years, as Flagg averaged 25.4 points, 6.4 rebounds and 4.9 assists in the month of January, while shooting 57.9% from the field and 42.9% from 3-point range.

@DukeMBB freshman Cooper Flagg has been named the 2025 John R. Wooden Award® winner, presented by @Principal



The live "John R. Wooden Awards Show presented by Principal" will stream on ESPN+ on Friday, April 11 at 8 p.m. EDT / 5 p.m. PDT.@Cooper_Flagg pic.twitter.com/XjRFY0EEgZ — John R. Wooden Award (@WoodenAward) April 5, 2025

After suffering an ankle injury in the quarterfinals of the ACC tournament, Flagg missed the semifinal and championship games but has regained his top form in the NCAA tournament. He had a terrific performance against Arizona in the Sweet 16, finishing with 30 points, 6 rebounds and 7 assists in a win over the Wildcats.

Flagg is the first freshman to win the Wooden Award since Duke's Zion Williamson in 2019. The other freshmen to win it are Kentucky's Anthony Davis in 2012 and Texas' Kevin Durant in 2007.

The men's John R. Wooden Award has been given out every year since 1977, starting with UCLA star Marques Johnson. Purdue's Zach Edey won it in each of the past two years, becoming only the second men's player to win the award twice, joining Ralph Sampson (1982, 1983).