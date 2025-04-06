Kansas' Flory Bidunga flies along the baseline for a huge poster dunk in the first half. (0:22)

Coveted big man Flory Bidunga, one of the top players in the transfer portal, has signed a deal to stay at Kansas, he told ESPN on Sunday.

The move keeps Bidunga in Lawrence and represents a huge victory for coach Bill Self as he rebuilds the Kansas roster following a season that fell below expectations.

"I'm really excited to be back for another year to continue to grow and develop and bring a national championship to Kansas," Bidunga told ESPN.

Bidunga came to Kansas as a top-20 recruit and averaged 5.9 points and 5.4 rebounds per game. He ranked as Jeff Borzello's No. 8 player in the transfer portal.

The move marks the rare case of a high-profile player jumping into the transfer portal and then deciding to return to his original school. Bidunga made it clear upon entering the portal that Kansas remained a strong option, and that materialized in recent days.

Bidunga drew a strong list of suitors that included Indiana in his home state and Auburn.

He averaged 16.3 minutes per game for the Jayhawks, a number that should increase with Kansas' low-post mainstay Hunter Dickinson out of eligibility.

Bidunga scored 19 points and grabbed seven rebounds in a double-overtime loss to Houston earlier this year. That was part of a three-game stretch in which he also logged double-doubles at TCU and against UCF.

Bidunga came to Kansas as a McDonald's All American and two-time Indiana state Player of the Year.