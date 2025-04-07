Open Extended Reactions

The 2024-2025 boys' high school basketball season has come to a close. Columbus (FL) capped off a dominant season as champion, defeating Dynamic Prep (TX) 67-49 to claim the Chipotle Nationals title and the No. 1 spot in the final ESPN top 25 ranking of the season. The Explorers have held the top spot dating back to late January and put together a dominant season from start to finish. Duke signeee Cayden Boozer (ESPN 100 No. 16) was outstanding in the title game, pouring in 27 points on 9-of-14 shooting -- after hitting a game-winning buzzer beater to defeat Brewster Academy in the semifinals.

Dynamic Prep entered Chipotle Nationals as the lowest seeded team in the event but ripped off three consecutive wins by 15 or more points against some of the best teams in the nation before falling to Columbus. Jermaine O'Neal Jr.'s squad proved it belonged on the national stage and finished as the No. 2 team.

Brewster Academy (NH) rounds out the top three after giving Columbus all it could handle in a semifinal battle that came down to the buzzer.

Darryn Peterson (ESPN 100 No. 2) also put on a show one last time in the opening round matchup between No. 4 Prolific Prep (CA) and Long Island Lutheran. The five-star Kansas signee notched 28 points, 12 rebounds and 8 assists to help lead the Crew to an 81-80 overtime victory, before falling to Dynamic Prep in the next round.

See the whole list of top 25 teams below.